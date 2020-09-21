Big Ten coaches are 'raring to go,' but are concerned for player safety amidst ramp up to football

Big Ten coaches were united in wanting to play football this fall. Now armed with a 2020 schedule, their approaches to the next month of preparation won’t be nearly as uniform.
Priorities. Concerns. Areas of confidence. Program leaders have expressed a wide range of thoughts since their conference last Wednesday announced a football restart, with opening games set for the Oct. 23-24 weekend.
Consider, for example, comments made by Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh in recent days on physical readiness of their respective teams. The Hawkeyes sent players home for 10 days following the league’s Aug. 11 announcement postponing the season under the assumption games wouldn’t begin until the calendar flipped to 2021.
“We’re raring to go,” Ferentz told the Big Ten Network. “We’re hardly ready to go — that’s a big concern I have right now.”
Said Harbaugh to ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday: “Our guys were doing the training. They were doing the lifting, doing the running, doing the practices and hoping. That faith paid off. We’d love to be playing today, but it’s very excited to know we have a game coming up Oct. 24.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost — mourning the recent death of his father, Larry — is one of the few league coaches who has not yet publicly weighed in on what the next month could look ahead of an abbreviated nine-game, league-only regular season. He told The World-Herald in early September he would be comfortable playing a game after three weeks of practice.
The Huskers and everyone else in the Big Ten will get five. A key emphasis for NU will undoubtedly be padded work — players haven’t been in full pads once since their season finale against Iowa last November. By the time they will be allowed to hold live-action workouts beginning Sept. 30 — the same day every Big Ten school will be conducting daily antigen testing — Nebraska will have gone an unheard-of 10 months without full gear.
“Our guys are ready to start hitting,” Frost said last month. “We’re doing everything but right now in our practice. It’s going to be hard for us to practice too many more times without getting the helmets and pads on. But we’ll continue to do it as long as they tell us we have to.”
In the five weeks between the postponement and restart of football, Big Ten teams have been in a 12-hours-per-week schedule that is a middle ground between a typical 20-hour in-season week and an eight-hour offseason one. No more than five of those hours could be for on-field instruction like working with a football and conducting 7-on-7 drills. Players could wear helmets, but no contact or full padding was allowed. The other seven hours went toward strength and conditioning, meetings and film review.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said on BTN the challenge now is to shift into “training camp mode” that really isn’t much like training camp in the sense that players have to balance school at the same time. He said he told his players the story of Goldilocks and The Three Bears because, much like that tale, his goal is to craft a ramp-up plan that is “just right” — not too tough, but not too easy either.
“I think the preparation is key from this point forward,” Fleck said. “Whoever does it better for longer, that’s going to be the key.”
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said his players will be a “big guide” in how he attacks the next five weeks. There will be daily conversations with players about how they feel physically and mentally. Standard annual preseason schedules go out the window with the aim of making up lost practice time while preserving freshness ahead of a season with no bye weeks. The Wildcats took time off to “grieve” the lost season in August and restarted workouts after Labor Day.
At Penn State, coach James Franklin said getting physical contact will be important — “we’re going to need a little bit of that,” he told BTN. Illinois coach Lovie Smith said five weeks is “absolutely” enough prep time and allows players to start training “with a real purpose.”
The lead time also gives teams a chance to quarantine and meet the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing standards that go into effect Sept. 30. Maryland coach Mike Locksley told local reporters getting a handle of COVID-19 cases on campus is job No. 1 if the Terps are to compete this fall. After all, conference rules say a team can’t play a game if more than 5% of the team tests positive on a given day. The football program was among 10 sports at Maryland to halt workouts Sept. 3 because of an outbreak.
“The next couple of weeks are really important for us that our players continue to do the things from a behavior standpoint to get us to where we are in the testing-everyday period of time,” Locksley said. He added he is “very comfortable” with the physical prep time.
Ferentz was more hesitant, saying the Hawkeyes are “behind in training.” That — more than, say, the 21-day mandatory sit-out time for anyone that tests positive for COVID-19 — is a concern, he said, especially following heightened trends of soft-tissue injuries early in the NFL campaign that began without a traditional preseason.
“We don’t want to put our guys at risk,” Ferentz said. “You think about a guy who’s a senior, you get a hamstring issue and that could be four or six or eight weeks. That’s a season right now. That part I’m concerned about. But we’ve got time to try to measure that out.”
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
