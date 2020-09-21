Big Ten coaches are 'raring to go,' but are concerned for player safety amidst ramp up to football

“Our guys are ready to start hitting,” Frost said last month. “We’re doing everything but right now in our practice. It’s going to be hard for us to practice too many more times without getting the helmets and pads on. But we’ll continue to do it as long as they tell us we have to.”

In the five weeks between the postponement and restart of football, Big Ten teams have been in a 12-hours-per-week schedule that is a middle ground between a typical 20-hour in-season week and an eight-hour offseason one. No more than five of those hours could be for on-field instruction like working with a football and conducting 7-on-7 drills. Players could wear helmets, but no contact or full padding was allowed. The other seven hours went toward strength and conditioning, meetings and film review.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said on BTN the challenge now is to shift into “training camp mode” that really isn’t much like training camp in the sense that players have to balance school at the same time. He said he told his players the story of Goldilocks and The Three Bears because, much like that tale, his goal is to craft a ramp-up plan that is “just right” — not too tough, but not too easy either.

“I think the preparation is key from this point forward,” Fleck said. “Whoever does it better for longer, that’s going to be the key.”