Big Ten coaches roundup: Illinois and Purdue replace key players, and Ohio State's standard

Illinois lost four starters along the offensive line. And during a press conference last October, coach Bret Bielema intimated that the Illini lacked sufficient in-house replacements.

“I don’t believe we have a player in the 2-deep that they’ve recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department,” Bielema said while discussing his offensive line. “That is a major concern.”

Bielema changed his tune on Wednesday at Big Ten media days. When asked about his depth chart comments, Bielema said he was expressing where his roster stood last season and where the Illini might need help on the recruiting trail.

The Illini did go shopping this offseason. Bielema added 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman Zylon Crisler (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) and guard Isaiah Adams (Garden City community college), and offensive tackle Dylan Davis transferred from Furman.

But this fall, Bielema seems more confident in returning contributors like Julian Pearl, who started 10 games in 2020 and appeared in 12 last season. And Jordyn Slaughter, who missed all of last season due to injury after playing five games (started one) two years ago.

Center Alex Philstrom, who started two games at guard last season, has become an “anchor” along with Alex Palczewski, Illinois’ lone retiring starter. Bielema said Palczewski looks “incredible” after redefining his weight.

Overall: “Those (returning) guys in addition to the new faces you’re gonna see has me very excited about our offensive line depth,” Bielema said.

Vedral in crowed QB room

Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral, now at Rutgers, once again finds himself playing in a crowded quarterback room.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said Wednesday that Vedral has an advantage over competitors Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon due to Vedral’s five years of experience, but all three players have a chance this fall.

Once his playing career ends, Vedral wants to coach. Schiano wants him on staff, and he thinks his coaching counterparts should, too.

“Noah is the ultimate competitor,” Schiano said. “He’s going to be a great coach. So I need you coaches that are listening to this, I would highly recommend getting him on your staff when he’s done playing.”

Replacing Purdue's receivers

David Bell and the 2,946 yards he accrued in three seasons at Purdue are gone. And for the first time since 2018, the Boilermakers do not have a wide receiver on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

But Purdue coach Jeff Brohm still likes the receivers surrounding quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who returns for a fourth season in 2022.

Broc Thompson, who transferred from Marshall last offseason, caught seven passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns during Purdue’s 48-45 win over Tennessee in last year’s Music City Bowl. Thompson had surgery this offseason, but Brohm said the receiver is close returning.

TJ Sheffield caught a touchdown in the bowl game, too, and Brohm though Sheffield played well from the slot last year.

Purdue also added former Iowa teammates Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy in the transfer portal. Jones caught 21 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns last season and added one touchdown on a kickoff return. Tracy caught 15 passes for 106 yards and could also play running back, according to Brohm.

None of Elijah Canion, Abdur Ramaan-Yaseen or Mershawn Rice have played significant snaps yet, but Brohm believes all three could play a role in 2022.

“I do think we’ve built very good depth in that room,” Brohm said. “We have a lot of guy that I think can emerge and step up and play close to (former receivers’ standards) if they’re playing well.”

Mertz's progress as a leader

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst didn’t say much at the podium Wednesday, but he did praise quarterback Graham Mertz’s progress as a leader.

“I’ve appreciated the way that Graham has approached this offseason,” Chryst said. “He’s taken ownership of the things he needs to do and does a great job of communicating and working with the rest of the players.

“I think a good leader shows you how to lead by example but also how you can help others be the best that they can be. I’ve seen him do that.”

Playing during Week Zero

Bielema’s Illini play during Week Zero again this season. They host Wyoming on Aug. 27. Bielema likes it. In fact, he said he lobbied for it.

“You see a huge amount of improvement in players that have never played the game from (the first game) to (the second),” Bielema said. “… I thought if we could play one game at home to get our feet under us and play in Week Zero was a huge benefit.”

A different game

Ohio State coach Ryan Day at the podium: “Maybe at some places, 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn’t at Ohio State.”