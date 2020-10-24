Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren: 'You never see rainbows before storms'

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren knows the conference has had a turbulent year, his first on the job, but he's looking forward to the positivity that will come with the start of football season.

Warren received widespread criticism for the conference's decision to delay the start of football season. But after athletes, coaches, families and fans spoke out, the Big Ten ultimately decided to start Oct. 24.

That's today, and before kickoff of Saturday's games, Warren spoke about unity during a seven-minute interview on BTN.

"Nothing in 2020 has been normal, it's been an abnormal year," Warren said. "But I always look for the positivity, opportunities for growth. I'm a person that loves rainbows, and you never see rainbows before storms. I'm looking forward to the Big Ten rainbow for us to come together as a conference and provide our young people with an opportunity to play the sport they love."

Warren acknowledged it was tough to see the disappointment throughout the conference when the original decision was made. But he thanked all the people behind the scenes that got the Big Ten in position to hold a football season this fall.