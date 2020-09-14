Big Ten football mystery continues; either all teams will play, or none will, official says

The Huskers and Buckeyes stopped pushing for their own solutions to a postponed season. But neither ever stopped pushing for the prospect of fall football. Even as two of Ohio State’s best players, guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade, have announced that they’ll opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the NFL Draft, OSU, the league’s best team, has been bullish on a season, and it was the Buckeyes’ team doctor, Dr. James Borchers, according to reports, who led a Big Ten medical subcommittee’s presentation over the weekend showing league presidents and chancellors how a season can be pulled off safely using rapid, point-of-care antigen testing.