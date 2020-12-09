Big Ten grants exception for Ohio State to play in conference title game

LINCOLN — To help undefeated Ohio State play for the league championship, the Big Ten on Wednesday will vote to back away from one of the rules it set for the 2020 college football season, and Nebraska will endorse the change.
It’s not the rule that most frustrated NU administration and fans just before Halloween — to allow schools to pursue nonconference matchups when conference foes cancel due to COVID cases — but a different stipulation that required league teams to play six games in order to qualify for the Dec. 19 Big Ten Championship.
The Buckeyes have played five games. They won’t get to play a sixth this weekend because Michigan canceled the rivalry game due to a rise in COVID cases on its team.
So OSU — which has already beaten Big Ten East second-place team Indiana — either needed an opponent or an exception to the six-game rule.
The Big Ten is prepared to grant the exception — leaving Indiana out of the title game — and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Wednesday he and Nebraska endorsed the move. Undefeated OSU is at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, fending off two one-loss SEC teams — Texas A&M and Florida — just behind the Buckeyes in the rankings. A&M has played eight games this season, while Florida has played nine.
Ohio State is the only team in the top 10 that has played fewer than eight games. Only two other teams in the poll — No. 15 USC and No. 21 Colorado — have played fewer games than the Buckeyes.
COVID is the reason. OSU had two games canceled because Maryland and Michigan had too many COVID cases to safely conduct a game. Ohio State was forced to cancel its game at Illinois for the same reason; even coach Ryan Day tested positive for the coronavirus. The Buckeyes returned to play last week at Michigan State with a roster that had been thinned out by COVID cases — players must sit out a Big Ten-mandated 21 days after a positive test — and quarantine contact tracing associated with the positive cases.
Now, the Buckeyes could get a week off to prepare for Northwestern, which clinched the Big Ten West crown last weekend despite sitting idle as Minnesota — Nebraska’s opponent on Saturday — canceled because of COVID cases inside its own program.
OSU-Michigan isn’t the only Big Ten rivalry game off the table this week. Indiana and Purdue had to cancel their game due to COVID cases at both schools. Each paused workouts on Tuesday and canceled the game officially on Wednesday.
Both games had been played consecutively for at least 100 years. UM-OSU last missed a game against each other in 1917. For Purdue and Indiana, it was 1919.
Nebraska’s game with Minnesota, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, remains on as scheduled. While the Gophers missed their past two games, the 21-day sit-out rule for some players may expire this week, and much of the staff that had tested positive has already returned. UM coach P.J. Fleck said on Monday the intent is to play at NU even if the Gophers will be without some of their regular players.
Nebraska has not experienced any rise in COVID cases, Moos said Tuesday evening, echoing coach Scott Frost’s comments from Monday about the lack of positive tests during the season.
Ohio State hadn’t run into any issues of its own until just days before the game at Illinois. Once OSU canceled there, it was in jeopardy of not making the six-game limit, originally imposed for what the league called competitive integrity, if another game was canceled.
Michigan, the longtime rival that has not beaten OSU since 2011, wasn’t able to play this week. Wolverine A.D. Warde Manuel was in favor of granting an exception to the Buckeyes to play next week.
Ohio State was already going to play some opponent on Dec. 19, since the league set up “crossover” games for all conference teams. Had the exception not been granted, and OSU had not found another dance partner for this week, that foe likely would have been Iowa or perhaps Wisconsin, if the Badgers beat the Hawkeyes this weekend. But Northwestern beat both teams this fall — the Wildcats’ lone loss was an upset at Michigan State — and is ranked No. 14 in the CFP poll.
Given Ohio State’s current position in the CFP, it seems likely that a win of any kind over Northwestern would put the team in its fourth Playoff in seven years. The one potential caveat: If Florida beats No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game, and No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC title game rematch of an earlier Irish win, there’s a chance Alabama and Notre Dame, despite losses, remain ahead of the Buckeyes regardless of what happens in the Big Ten title game.
Notre Dame has played 10 games this season — double that of OSU. By this weekend, Alabama will have done the same.
Each missed multiple weeks of games due to COVID canceling contests. But each started their seasons in September, too, allowing for flexibility in rescheduling games at a later.
The Big Ten had such flexibility initially, when its season was slated to start Sept. 5. But the league presidents and chancellors postponed the start of the season more than a month to Oct. 24 over various COVID concerns. When the eight-game regular season schedule began, there was no wiggle room for teams to move contests around.
Further, the Big Ten shot down Nebraska’s request to seek out a nonconference opponent after Wisconsin canceled its game with the Huskers due to COVID cases.
"We believe the flexibility to play nonconference games could have been beneficial not only for Nebraska, but other Big Ten teams who may be in a similar position as the season progresses,” Moos and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a joint statement. “The ability for all Big Ten members to play a nonconference game if needed could provide another data point for possible College Football Playoff and bowl consideration.”
