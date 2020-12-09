Big Ten grants exception for Ohio State to play in conference title game

Nebraska has not experienced any rise in COVID cases, Moos said Tuesday evening, echoing coach Scott Frost’s comments from Monday about the lack of positive tests during the season.

Ohio State hadn’t run into any issues of its own until just days before the game at Illinois. Once OSU canceled there, it was in jeopardy of not making the six-game limit, originally imposed for what the league called competitive integrity, if another game was canceled.

Michigan, the longtime rival that has not beaten OSU since 2011, wasn’t able to play this week. Wolverine A.D. Warde Manuel was in favor of granting an exception to the Buckeyes to play next week.

Ohio State was already going to play some opponent on Dec. 19, since the league set up “crossover” games for all conference teams. Had the exception not been granted, and OSU had not found another dance partner for this week, that foe likely would have been Iowa or perhaps Wisconsin, if the Badgers beat the Hawkeyes this weekend. But Northwestern beat both teams this fall — the Wildcats’ lone loss was an upset at Michigan State — and is ranked No. 14 in the CFP poll.