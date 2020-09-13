Big Ten leaders met, but reports indicate no vote yet on football's return

The will-it-or-won’t-it drama of Big Ten football will continue for at least one more day.
No vote was taken by league leadership Sunday as the Council of Presidents and Chancellors continued to mull a possible return to play next month, according to multiple reports. The Detroit Free Press was first to report the news, adding that the group also didn't conduct a straw poll and instead asked questions and discussed options.
Sources told the Free Press a vote is likely Monday or Tuesday.
The COP/C voted 11-3 Aug. 11 to postpone fall sports, meaning six other schools would have to change their minds and join Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa if Big Ten football is to return next month, likely Oct. 17. A key point in deliberations this weekend centered around medical advances in the past month, especially regarding testing.
Nebraska, for example, secured an antigen testing solution that will allow for rapid-response point-of-care results for coronavirus detection. Its testing machine will be housed in East Stadium’s Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab, and NU officials plan for it to accommodate the Huskers and the opposing team that weekend. Unlike in August, tests are available that do not require medical lab analysis.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos had no comment Sunday.
The Free Press reported Sunday presentations went well as the COP/C heard and discussed issues related to medical safety, schedule possibilities and TV broadcast plans. A smaller group, the Return to Competition Task Force, heard similar explanations Saturday and were encouraged enough that they asked the full group of presidents and chancellors to join them Sunday. The task force includes presidents/chancellors from Northwestern, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Rutgers, Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan State.
A potential decision from the Big Ten comes as the first full weekend of college football concluded with four postponed FBS games and plenty of rust evident from most teams. The SEC is the only active Power Five conference yet to play — its openers are scheduled for Sept. 26. The Pac-12, which postponed fall sports the same day the Big Ten did, is not prepared to make an imminent decision on football’s reinstatement amid tight statewide health restrictions along the West Coast.
Many Big Ten coaches, including Scott Frost, have said they could be ready to play after three weeks of practice. League teams are currently operating in a hybrid model that allows 12 hours per week of football work. The rules don’t allow players to wear full pads — indeed, Frost said recently, the Huskers haven’t been in fall pads since last season concluded in late November.
President Donald Trump has tweeted multiple times this month encouraging the Big Ten to return and said he had a productive conversation with league Commissioner Kevin Warren. Public pressure to restart football has hit the league from other angles as well, including parents of players from most league teams, protests from fans and coaches like Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin blasting the league for its lack of communication.
The league is also dealing with legal troubles relating to its decision to postpone. Eight Nebraska football players sued the Big Ten last month in a lawsuit that’s ongoing. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson also suggested in a statement Friday that the league is out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act and set a deadline of Sept. 21 for it to produce a bevy of documents related to the postponement decision.
