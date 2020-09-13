Big Ten leaders met, but reports indicate no vote yet on football's return

The Free Press reported Sunday presentations went well as the COP/C heard and discussed issues related to medical safety, schedule possibilities and TV broadcast plans. A smaller group, the Return to Competition Task Force, heard similar explanations Saturday and were encouraged enough that they asked the full group of presidents and chancellors to join them Sunday. The task force includes presidents/chancellors from Northwestern, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Rutgers, Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan State.

A potential decision from the Big Ten comes as the first full weekend of college football concluded with four postponed FBS games and plenty of rust evident from most teams. The SEC is the only active Power Five conference yet to play — its openers are scheduled for Sept. 26. The Pac-12, which postponed fall sports the same day the Big Ten did, is not prepared to make an imminent decision on football’s reinstatement amid tight statewide health restrictions along the West Coast.

Many Big Ten coaches, including Scott Frost, have said they could be ready to play after three weeks of practice. League teams are currently operating in a hybrid model that allows 12 hours per week of football work. The rules don’t allow players to wear full pads — indeed, Frost said recently, the Huskers haven’t been in fall pads since last season concluded in late November.