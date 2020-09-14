Big Ten meets deadline by providing documents in Nebraska football players' lawsuit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten has produced court-ordered documents in its case with eight Nebraska football players, according to a statement Monday from the NU player representatives.

Lead attorney Mike Flood confirmed the league met the deadline but declined to specify what exactly it sent until his group studied them more closely.

“I want the opportunity to carefully examine the Big Ten Conference’s response and discuss the same with our clients and co-counsel before commenting on what was disclosed by the Defendant,” wrote Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature who is on the November ballot to regain his former seat.

The Lancaster County district court issued the Monday deadline for early discovery on Sept. 2. In its ruling then, it said the league must produce documents reflecting whether an official vote to postpone fall sports actually took place among the Council of Presidents and Chancellors, though not including specifically how each member school voted. The World-Herald has confirmed the dissenting votes in the 11-3 decision announced Aug. 11 came from Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State.

The court had said the Big Ten must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws. It previously submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court in late August but redacted more than 11 full pages.