Big Ten meets deadline by providing documents in Nebraska football players' lawsuit

The Big Ten has produced court-ordered documents in its case with eight Nebraska football players, according to a statement Monday from the NU player representatives.
Lead attorney Mike Flood confirmed the league met the deadline but declined to specify what exactly it sent until his group studied them more closely.
“I want the opportunity to carefully examine the Big Ten Conference’s response and discuss the same with our clients and co-counsel before commenting on what was disclosed by the Defendant,” wrote Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature who is on the November ballot to regain his former seat.
The Lancaster County district court issued the Monday deadline for early discovery on Sept. 2. In its ruling then, it said the league must produce documents reflecting whether an official vote to postpone fall sports actually took place among the Council of Presidents and Chancellors, though not including specifically how each member school voted. The World-Herald has confirmed the dissenting votes in the 11-3 decision announced Aug. 11 came from Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State.
The court had said the Big Ten must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws. It previously submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court in late August but redacted more than 11 full pages.
The league was not required to disclose meeting minutes related to the postponement decision, including audio and video recordings and transcripts. Nor was it ordered to submit pertinent medical data and information considered in its decision.
A motion to dismiss hearing is set for Sept. 25. Nebraska player reps have until Friday to file their response to Monday’s discovery.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Friday issued a three-page letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in which he suggested the league is out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. Peterson asked the league to send a wide range of documents by Sept. 21, extending well beyond those involved in the player lawsuit.
A vote from the COP/C regarding the potential restart of Big Ten football for mid-October is expected to be imminent, according to multiple national reports.
