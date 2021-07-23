Big Ten notes: Ohio State's new quarterback will have support of whole offense

INDIANAPOLIS — Whoever the next Ohio State starting quarterback is, his teammates had a message for him at Big Ten media days on Friday.
The rest of the offense has his back.
Now beyond the Justin Fields era, the Buckeyes are continuing to search for their next starting QB with fall camp looming. Redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller along with true freshman Kyle McCord are the candidates to take over for the perennial College Football Playoff program and four-time defending league champ.
Whichever player emerges will have plenty of on-field support.
“The offensive line is going to play extremely well, as you guys know,” tight end Jeremy Ruckert said. “I think that our weapons around him are just going to make him that much easier to just step into the situation and trust everybody because you’ve seen it, we’ve lived it and now it’s just up to them to be themselves and play to the level of their training.”
Senior O-lineman Thayer Munford said he expects the offense to be an “elite-level” unit with whoever wins the job. That person will have a relatively clean uniform after games if the blockers have their say — and they usually do.
“They’ll be ready now matter what,” Mayer said. “Whoever’s back there — C.J., Kyle or Jack — they’ll be ready.”
Coach Ryan Day said as much attention as the Buckeyes will get in their quest to return to the national championship, his focus will be on how to handle Minnesota in the opener only a few weeks away. OSU plays at Nebraska on Nov. 6.
Luckily, he said, his group has all sorts of established depth in most areas other than under center.
“We're going to have a young quarterback,” Day said, “and we have to start the season really strong.”
Buckeyes undecided about CFP expansion
Players on the Big Ten team most likely to be affected by potential expansion to the College Football Playoff are ready to battle in whatever format exists.
Ohio State players were generally noncommittal Friday when asked their opinion about whether they would like to see the playoff field increase from four teams to the proposed eight or 12.
“To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it that much,” defensive end Zach Harrison said. “Whatever the schedule is, we’re going to go try to win every single game. That’s not really something we worry about — we’re just focused on winning the games and getting better.”
Senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford played on the Buckeyes’ last two CFP teams and said he hadn’t thought much about the issue “until two hours ago.” He said if the field expands, he would like to see more time off during other parts of the year or have fewer regular-season games.
Brohm stands behind playing true freshman early
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had a meteoric rise in his first two seasons, taking the woebegone Boilermakers to bowl games in 2017 and 2018.
He’s 6-12 since then and given his fat salary — $4.9 million in 2021 — Brohm understands the urgency of reporters and fans.
“We need to get better, we need to compete and find a way to win our rivalry games, go to a bowl game and compete for a championship,” Brohm said. “That’s always the goal. When you lose, it’s gotta hurt, it’s gotta disappoint you, it’s gotta make you angry, it’s gotta make you want to work harder, it’s gotta make you want to fix it, it’s gotta bother you. So, yes, we want to put as much pressure on me and all of us to go out there and prove ourselves.”
Brohm still believes his approach to playing true freshman early and often helps to attract highly-rated talent. The approach has helped Rondale Moore, David Bell and George Karlaftis start immediately.
“If you can provide those guys — and show them a path that they can get on the field early, make a name for themselves — not in their redshirt freshman years, but in year one of their freshman year — and how they can utilize that to springboard to even more success in year two and three and then you move on or maybe go to year four, that’s what they want to hear,” Brohm said. “Sometimes it can be riskier at other places. I feel like we can provide that opportunity as good as anyone.”
Rutgers landing top recruits New Jersey
In 2019, Rutgers landed two of the top 20 prospects in its state, according to 247 Sports Composite service.
So far in 2022, RU has landed six, including the top prospect in the state.
That’s the Greg Schiano recruiting effect. The Scarlet Knights won’t get all the best players in New Jersey, but it’s Schiano’s goal to get more than his share. So far, he is.
And Schiano credits, to some degree, his former boss: Ohio State’s Urban Meyer.
“I thought I was one of the hardest working recruiters in the business and when I worked for your Urban I saw a guy that trumped me for sure,” Schiano said. “So I stole some ideas from him, how to do things and the intensity that's required at the upper level in recruiting.”
Schiano said he has a process that winnows down the pool of recruits he identifies, too.
“We make sure we're looking for unselfish guys that really love the game of football,” Schiano said. “Like is okay, but it doesn't work at our place. As soon as we make that clear and we identify those guys, I think it narrows the pool but it saves us a lot of time and that's what I think our staff has done great job of so far.”
402-444-1201,