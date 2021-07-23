Big Ten notes: Ohio State's new quarterback will have support of whole offense

Brohm stands behind playing true freshman early

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had a meteoric rise in his first two seasons, taking the woebegone Boilermakers to bowl games in 2017 and 2018.

He’s 6-12 since then and given his fat salary — $4.9 million in 2021 — Brohm understands the urgency of reporters and fans.

“We need to get better, we need to compete and find a way to win our rivalry games, go to a bowl game and compete for a championship,” Brohm said. “That’s always the goal. When you lose, it’s gotta hurt, it’s gotta disappoint you, it’s gotta make you angry, it’s gotta make you want to work harder, it’s gotta make you want to fix it, it’s gotta bother you. So, yes, we want to put as much pressure on me and all of us to go out there and prove ourselves.”

Brohm still believes his approach to playing true freshman early and often helps to attract highly-rated talent. The approach has helped Rondale Moore, David Bell and George Karlaftis start immediately.