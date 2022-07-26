Big Ten notes: Trev Alberts says Nebraska needs 'great leadership,' reaffirms faith in Frost

INDIANAPOLIS — At the 2021 Big Ten media days, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts declined to offer any win-total expectations for the Husker football team. That decision turned out to be a wise one: NU won just three against a stacked schedule.

Alberts stayed the course at Big Ten media days Tuesday. Nebraska may need to make a bowl to show the kind of progress fans wants — which takes six wins — but Alberts kept his standards rhetorical.

“We want to see what everybody wants to see: A well-coached football team that doesn’t quit, is physical and, in key moments, makes the necessary plays to get us over the hump,” Alberts said.

NU’s not likely to have significant talent advantages like it did in the 1990s, Alberts said. Instead, NU will have to master the “granular details” of its football operation. Coach Scott Frost has dove into those details with “bold” changes in the coaching staff. Frost added 15 transfers to the team, too.

Now, Alberts said, Nebraska has to have “great practices” in the run-up to its game against Northwestern in Ireland, and Frost has to “meld” all the new pieces together over the next month.

“It’s going to take great leadership,” Alberts said. “I think Scott can do that — I know he’s working hard on that — but that’s going to be really critical. Because a team full of talent, isn’t necessarily a team.”

New coaches like Mark Whipple and Mickey Joseph, Alberts said, represent a “broadening” of Frost’s perspective.

“When you sit around a table with difference experiences and different abilities, it’s just going to impact you in a positive way — as long as you’re receptive to it. And I think Scott has certainly been receptive to it.”

Alberts acknowledged the pressure and interest in NU’s 2022 season. The sellout streak, more than a half-century long, is again in the balance, as Nebraska offered two more ticket mini-packs designed to entice fans into attending the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games. But Big Ten athletic directors also marvel at the Huskers’ fan base. And other Big Ten schools have challenges of their own, too.

“Every single coach in the Big Ten under pressure to win,” Alberts said. “We are in the competition business — that’s not going to change. We don’t get tenure in athletics."

Camp critical for O-line

The conversation about how good Nebraska’s offense can be this season begins with its blockers. An offseason of change has left projecting the offensive line trickier than usual.

Frost said Tuesday he believes new O-line coach Donovan Raiola will part of the solution after consistency — both in pass protection and the run game — eluded the unit last year.

“I just think we’re going to come off the ball better,” Frost said. “I’d rather run the ball and lose yardage once every three plays but get a big chunk the other two than not come off the ball and get a yard or two without moving people. I think it will be pretty noticeable how much different it is the way they approach, especially the first couple steps.”

How everything comes together will remain nebulous until after fall camp begins. Turner Corcoran could play anywhere on the line, Frost said, after holding down left tackle last season. Right tackle Bryce Benhart has progressed under Raiola’s tutelage. Freshman Teddy Prochazka will have a chance to do the same now that he’s “full go” in his recovery from an ACL tear. Multiple transfers, veterans with previously smaller roles and developing underclassmen will be in the mix too.

Said Frost: “I think as that group goes, we’re probably going to go. Donnie is the right guy to lead that group.”

Eyes on Ireland

Nebraska will spend nearly a week in Ireland next month. But this is no bowl trip.

Frost and players frequently called the season opener against Northwestern in Dublin a “business trip.” That means staying focused on the plane ride and in another country. The team may do some limited sightseeing but little else ahead of a must-have matchup.

“We’re going over there for one reason and for one reason only and that’s to win a game,” Frost said. “It’s not a bowl trip that we’ve earned; it’s just a game that we gotta go focus on.”

The Huskers will leave the Monday before the Aug. 27 game, which Frost said is a bit earlier than some suggested. The aim is for players to sleep during the flight before easing into workouts and practice in a place six hours ahead of central time. They will eat a mix of their own food and local cuisine. After the game they’ll leave immediately as they aim to readjust their body clocks before a Sept. 3 home game against North Dakota.

Frost said something he learned playing a week zero game last year — when NU lost at Illinois — was the challenge of preparing for a new coaching staff with new tendencies. The Huskers may be on the advantageous end of that now.

Quick hits

» The consensus among Husker players is a healthy respect for the work ethic of quarterback Casey Thompson and his capabilities as a vocal leader.

Thompson, a transfer from Texas, is the odds-on favorite to be NU’s starting quarterback, although he spent some time this summer working through a lingering thumb issue.

» Tight end Travis Vokolek said the Huskers’ offense, under Whipple, “can fly” and worked at a quick pace.

» Vokolek’s prominent mullet only has one year left, he joked. He’ll get rid of it after he leaves Nebraska and heads to the NFL.

One key for Vokolek — who has battled a variety of ailments since joining Nebraska — is to find “ways to take care of my body.” At 24 years old, he said the hits “build up.”

“I go to the massage therapist, get stretched out, do all the extra stuff,” Vokolek said. “It takes time but it’s definitely worth it to try and stay healthy this year. But I’m really looking forward to it.”