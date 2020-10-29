Big Ten rejects Nebraska's bid to play nonconference game: 'We respect their decision'

Update: Nebraska released the following statement on behalf of Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos about the cancellation of the Wisconsin game and its attempt to play a nonconference game this weekend:
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of our Nebraska student-athletes has been our top priority, and we know Wisconsin is operating with the same guiding principle. We wish all of those impacted in the Wisconsin program a quick and full recovery from the virus.
“With the cancellation of the game against Wisconsin, we did explore the possibility of securing a non-conference game for Saturday. The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference. Those details were non-negotiable if we were to bring a non-conference opponent to Lincoln.
“At Nebraska, we will always make decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes, and to provide them with the best possible experience during their college careers. To this point, the young men in our program have worked hard to prepare for the football season and have made the necessary sacrifices in order to play in this unusual environment. With an already shortened season, we owed it to our student-athletes to explore any possible option to play a game this week.
“We believe the flexibility to play non-conference games could have been beneficial not only for Nebraska, but other Big Ten teams who may be in a similar position as the season progresses. The ability for all Big Ten members to play a non-conference game if needed could provide another data point for possible College Football Playoff and bowl consideration.
“Ultimately, the Big Ten Conference did not approve our request, and we respect their decision. We are excited to move forward with preparations for the rest of the season, beginning with next week’s game at Northwestern.”
Original story:
The Big Ten reportedly rejected Nebraska's request to replace the Wisconsin with FCS foe Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Multiple reports said NU had UTC lined up to play Saturday. The Mocs played their one scheduled 2020 game last weekend, a 13-10 loss to Western Kentucky. A figure between $200,000-$250,000 had been established to pay the Mocs, according to the Chattanooga Times-Free Press.
The Big Ten, which in August prevented Nebraska and Ohio State from playing nonconference games this fall, clearly said no again.
The difference between then and now would be that Wisconsin canceled a game on the Huskers, and the Big Ten's compressed schedule makes it impossible to make up the game.
UTC Athletic Director Mark Wharton told CBS Sports that the proposal was defeated at “final approval” stage. According to sources, the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors met Thursday morning to discuss the issue.
NU coach Scott Frost typically talks to reporters Thursday morning, but it's unclear if that press availability will occur.
The Big Ten has only told reporters that Nebraska’s game with Wisconsin is deemed a “no contest” because of COVID-19. The Badgers had 12 positive cases in the last week.
The World-Herald has requested comment from NU President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos and Frost. The World-Herald has also asked the Big Ten for comment on Thursday's apparent vote.
The Huskers beat UTC 40-7 in the 2011 season opener. Because UTC played last weekend, the team had been practicing, but the majority of its season is scheduled for the spring.