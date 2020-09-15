Big Ten remains quiet on the return of football

The league in the past week has been reconsidering its move to postpone football. Multiple reports suggest that Oct. 17 is the target date for a return to competition. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the league had approved a proposal to play its season this fall. Teams would play eight games in a nine-week span, with the league title game tentatively set for Dec. 19 — one day before the College Football Playoff announces its four-team field.

Carter is not Nebraska’s representative on the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors. That responsibility falls on Chancellor Ronnie Green.

When asked if the Big Ten was scheduled to announce the return of football Tuesday evening, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said he didn’t know.

According to a UNL spokesperson, “When there is any news to share or confirm regarding any Big Ten board decision, it will be announced by the Big Ten. Chancellor Green and A.D. Moos will comment at that time.”

Also on Tuesday, University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who is on the Big Ten council, said the conference postponed football over concerns about effective contact tracing and the potential for athletes who had the virus to develop heart inflammation.