Big Ten reportedly exploring plans for football season starting week of Thanksgiving

In a radio interview last week, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green — one of a few Big Ten presidents/chancellors to vote for playing a fall football season — said rapid tests would be a “game changer” if the FDA and Centers for Disease Control recognize them as a valid testing mechanism. The FDA has done so.

What else changed? The power dynamics in Big Ten conversations.

Whereas Warren operated in silos when making the first decision — acting as a point person, in essence, of various meetings with athletic directors, medical personnel and presidents and chancellors, the Return to Competition Task Force, established by the Big Ten in the wake of the first decision, brings those parties together into a single group. Chancellors, presidents, medical officials, athletic directors, coaches — including Nebraska’s Scott Frost — and senior women’s administrators are on the task force.

“Kevin’s still learning — he’s never been involved in college athletics,” Moos said in an interview last week. “To walk in as a commissioner of one of the most prestigious and storied conferences, and to be faced with this challenge, I think we’re all learning. But he has a room full of athletic directors who had, all told, hundreds of years of experience that I think maybe he would have drawn upon more than he did.”