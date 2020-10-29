Big Ten reportedly rejects Nebraska's bid to play Tennessee-Chattanooga this weekend

The Husker athletic department and football program have been silent since Wisconsin canceled its Halloween game with Nebraska on Wednesday due to COVID-19. The Big Ten has largely been silent too.

It's unclear how much longer the silence will last after the league reportedly rejected Nebraska's request to replace the Badgers with FCS foe Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Multiple reports said NU had UTC lined up to play Saturday. The Mocs played their one scheduled 2020 game last weekend, a 13-10 loss to Western Kentucky. A figure between $200,000-$250,000 had been established to pay the Mocs, according to the Chattanooga Times-Free Press.

The Big Ten, which in August prevented Nebraska and Ohio State from playing nonconference games this fall, clearly said no again.

The difference between then and now would be that Wisconsin canceled a game on the Huskers, and the Big Ten's compressed schedule makes it impossible to make up the game.