Big Ten restores Huskers' Black Friday game with Iowa

Black Friday against rival Iowa is back.
The Big Ten announced Monday that this year's Nebraska-Iowa game will be played on Black Friday Nov. 27 — with a kickoff time to be announced later — as part of five Friday games scheduled by the league in a pandemic-shortened season.
NU has played the Hawkeyes on the Friday after Thanksgiving every year since joining the Big Ten in 2011. That tradition was set to take a two-year hiatus because of the league's decision to give the Huskers a new post-Thanksgiving opponent, Minnesota, for two years. The Big Ten made that call in 2017, when former Husker Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst — in lockstep with his coach at the time, Mike Riley — indicated they'd rather not play the Friday after Thanksgiving. NU officials back then still hoped to play Iowa, but the league dealt the Huskers a different hand.
Support Local Journalism
“These kids are busy enough, and then you cram a game into a short week, and when you get to that time of the year, as you go, the physical recovery and doing the right thing for them, I’m not sure,” Riley said at the time. “I know they do it in pro football once in a while, but these guys aren’t pros.”
About 48 hours after the Big Ten handed out its schedule, Eichorst said he wanted the Minnesota games on Black Friday, too. Riley didn't exactly change his tune, but said he'd go along with whatever NU fans wanted.
“Nobody in coaching — from junior high to NFL — is going to say, ’Yeah, give me a short week this week, that’ll be good,’ but we’ll be ready," Riley said. "And it’ll be fine. It’s not that big of a deal, OK?”
NU was scheduled to play Minnesota on Black Friday for the next two seasons. That may happen next year in Minneapolis, Nebraska and Iowa plan to renew their Black Friday rivalry games again in 2022.
The Gophers will play three Friday night games this season on Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.