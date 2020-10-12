Big Ten restores Huskers' Black Friday game with Iowa

“These kids are busy enough, and then you cram a game into a short week, and when you get to that time of the year, as you go, the physical recovery and doing the right thing for them, I’m not sure,” Riley said at the time. “I know they do it in pro football once in a while, but these guys aren’t pros.”

About 48 hours after the Big Ten handed out its schedule, Eichorst said he wanted the Minnesota games on Black Friday, too. Riley didn't exactly change his tune, but said he'd go along with whatever NU fans wanted.

“Nobody in coaching — from junior high to NFL — is going to say, ’Yeah, give me a short week this week, that’ll be good,’ but we’ll be ready," Riley said. "And it’ll be fine. It’s not that big of a deal, OK?”

NU was scheduled to play Minnesota on Black Friday for the next two seasons. That may happen next year in Minneapolis, Nebraska and Iowa plan to renew their Black Friday rivalry games again in 2022.

The Gophers will play three Friday night games this season on Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.