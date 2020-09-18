Big Ten schedule to be announced Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before another week of college football begins Saturday, the Big Ten will release its 2020 schedule.

Fox announced on social media late Friday the conference slate would be unveiled sometime during the network’s "Big Noon Kickoff" that runs 9-11 a.m. It will include interviews from Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Penn State coach James Franklin.

The news comes a few hours after UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said during a Lincoln mayor’s press conference the schedule would be made known “early next week,” and that it was “being finalized as we speak.”

“We’re very excited for our players, for the community, for the state, for us to be able to return to competition safely,” Green said.

Teams have been without a schedule since the Big Ten announced Wednesday it was restarting football with openers set for Oct. 23-24.

This will be the third iteration of a 2020 slate for Nebraska and its fellow B1G members. The original plan was a 12-game campaign that was replaced by a 10-game, league-only slate Aug. 5. That version lasted six days before the conference postponed the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.