Big Ten scrambles for solution to save Ohio State's playoff hopes

LINCOLN — After the cancellation of the most prominent football game on the Big Ten calendar, the league is in scramble mode this week to figure how Ohio State — likely the only league team with a chance at the College Football Playoff — can qualify for the conference title game.
As it stands, OSU, fourth in the CFP standings, has played five games. With Michigan canceling this weekend’s rivalry game because of COVID cases within the Wolverines’ program, the Buckeyes currently fall one game below the six-game threshold needed for them to qualify for the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis. If Ohio State can’t qualify, Indiana would represent the Big Ten East against Big Ten West champion Northwestern.
“We are in unprecedented times,” the Big Ten said in a statement on Tuesday, acknowledging the cancellation. “The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators, fans, campuses and the surrounding communities remain the No. 1 priority of the conference and its member institutions.”
In a question-and-answer session with the Sports Business Journal, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the league needs to remain “fluid” and “nimble” as it attempts to solve the problem.
Ohio State is currently without a dance partner for this week, although a potential COVID case situation within Purdue’s program may provide an answer.
Indiana.
The Boilermakers were scheduled to play the rival Hoosiers this week. Purdue paused practice on Tuesday to monitor a COVID situation. If Purdue can’t play, Big Ten rules allow for Ohio State and Indiana to be paired against each other so long as both schools agree to the rematch. OSU beat IU 42-35 on Nov. 21.
The Big Ten could make new rules to move the schedule around and provide Ohio State with a different opponent — such as Maryland — it hasn’t yet played this season. According to Yahoo Sports, the league had not asked other teams to move around their games as of Tuesday.
Another team could also cancel, opening the door to more games. Minnesota missed the past two weeks because of COVID, but UM coach PJ Fleck said Monday his team intended to play its game against Nebraska this week.
The Big Ten could pull a stunning reversal and decide to allow Ohio State to play a non-conference game — national sportswriters were calling for a CFP knockout game against No. 5 Texas A&M — to fulfill its sixth-game requirement. The league’s council of presidents and chancellors did not allow Nebraska to pursue this option on Oct. 31, when Wisconsin canceled its game with the Huskers due to COVID, and NU lined up Tennessee-Chattanooga on short notice as a replacement.
Nebraska was rebuffed by the league.
"We believe the flexibility to play non-conference games could have been beneficial not only for Nebraska, but other Big Ten teams who may be in a similar position as the season progresses,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a joint statement at the time. “The ability for all Big Ten members to play a non-conference game if needed could provide another data point for possible College Football Playoff and bowl consideration.”
The league could also simply rescind its six-game rule, although such a development would come as a frustration to a school like Wisconsin, which went into its game with Indiana — a Badger loss — with zero chance of playing for the West title because it hadn’t played enough games.
Whatever the solution, the clock is ticking.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.