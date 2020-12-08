Big Ten scrambles for solution to save Ohio State's playoff hopes

Indiana.

The Boilermakers were scheduled to play the rival Hoosiers this week. Purdue paused practice on Tuesday to monitor a COVID situation. If Purdue can’t play, Big Ten rules allow for Ohio State and Indiana to be paired against each other so long as both schools agree to the rematch. OSU beat IU 42-35 on Nov. 21.

The Big Ten could make new rules to move the schedule around and provide Ohio State with a different opponent — such as Maryland — it hasn’t yet played this season. According to Yahoo Sports, the league had not asked other teams to move around their games as of Tuesday.

Another team could also cancel, opening the door to more games. Minnesota missed the past two weeks because of COVID, but UM coach PJ Fleck said Monday his team intended to play its game against Nebraska this week.

The Big Ten could pull a stunning reversal and decide to allow Ohio State to play a non-conference game — national sportswriters were calling for a CFP knockout game against No. 5 Texas A&M — to fulfill its sixth-game requirement. The league’s council of presidents and chancellors did not allow Nebraska to pursue this option on Oct. 31, when Wisconsin canceled its game with the Huskers due to COVID, and NU lined up Tennessee-Chattanooga on short notice as a replacement.