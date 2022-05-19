Bill Busch aims to break Nebraska's recruiting dry spell in Kansas City

LINCOLN — A lesson in recruiting, or just life itself: Good things happen if you keep your word.

When Jamar Mozee first chatted with Nebraska coach Bill Busch, the Husker special teams coordinator asked what time Mozee arrived at work.

Six-thirty in the morning, the Lee’s Summit (Missouri) North coach said. Then I’ll be there at 6:30, Busch said. Mozee was skeptical.

Busch showed up at 6:30.

“That’s the first time we ever met in person,” Mozee said. “And ever since then, he’s been one of my favorites. Out of all the schools that come through, Bill Busch is right at the top. He does an outstanding job. He does what he says he’ll do.”

Now, Lee’s Summit North’s top 2023 prospect, 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle Cayden Green, will be making an official visit to NU this weekend. He’s one of three players — all top targets, all from Busch’s recruiting area of Kansas City and the state of Kansas — headed to Lincoln for priority visits.

Besides Green, Raymore-Peculiar athlete Jaidyn Doss — a three-star prospect with offers to Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri, among others — and Derby, Kansas running back Dylan Edwards, who amassed 3,214 all-purpose yards and scored 40 touchdowns last season will make official visits to NU, as well.

Green — the No. 29 player in the nation according to Rivals — is the highest-rated prospect. His top group, Mozee said, includes Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri, LSU and Miami (Florida). Nebraska gets first crack.

“He really embodies the position of offensive line,” Mozee said of Green. “He’s very physical, he loves to do it, he likes to block, he likes to own the guys across from him. We started him his freshman year — his last five games — and you clearly saw it then, his ability to pick up what’s going on, his want-to, his toughness. We saw all of that early on.”

Since coach Scott Frost returned to NU, the school has had success attracting top line recruits. Returning starters Turner Corcoran, Teddy Prochazka and Bryce Benhart were among the nation’s blue chip offensive tackles; Corcoran and Prochazka ranked in the nation’s top 100 prospects. Other current Husker linemen — Henry Lutovsky, Brant Banks and Alex Conn — had strong offer lists, as well.

Frost and his assistants have had zero success recruiting Missouri or Kansas City. NU hasn’t landed a scholarship prospect from Missouri since Jaevon McQuitty in 2017. In the Kansas City metro, it’s Boe Wilson — who played at Lee’s Summit West — in the 2016 class.

Mozee said Nebraska “very rarely” dropped by his school before Busch.

“This has been a big change,” Mozee said. “I know that.”

Busch wanted it that way. When he took over the special teams coordinator role — which gave him the green light to recruit on the road full-time, he picked Kansas and the Kansas City area. It’s close to Lincoln, he said, and full of talent that can play early.

“There is really elite talent and they’re really well-coached,” said Busch, who, adherent to NCAA rules, doesn’t comment on specific prospects. “These coaches are into their craft and how they do it. They’re really professional and they have a great plan and they’re extremely organized.”

Programs nationwide have taken notice. Iowa State — where Kansas City native and former college quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase coaches wide receivers — annually grabs players from the city, as does Missouri. But, in the previous five cycles, Oregon, Michigan, Clemson, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota, Stanford, Iowa, Auburn and Arkansas are among the colleges to pluck prospects.

Just not Nebraska, which signed three of its most recent NFL draftees — Maliek Collins, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis — from the city in its 2013 and 2015 recruiting class. NU landed multi-year starters such as Freedom Akinmoladun, Michael Rose and Wilson, as well. Since Scheelhaase, who played collegiately at Illinois, landed at Iowa State, the pendulum has shifted. Nebraska wanted Kansas City Park Hill receiver Jaylin Noel in the 2021 class; he picked ISU, where as a true freshman he caught 38 passes and served as the team’s starting kickoff and punt returner. The Huskers pursued North Kansas City’s Dominique Orange and Jason Essex in the 2022 class; both headed to Ames.

“It’s competitive because they’re such good character young men and so well-coached,” Busch said, “but the thing that stands out for us is that it still matters when, after the game, you walk out and mom and dad are standing there because it’s a pretty easy drive.”

By easy, Busch says, he doesn’t just mean short. A family in Kansas City or Wichita can hop on the interstate, drive straight, make one or two turns and hit Lincoln.

And the reception he received in both Kansas City and Kansas has been good so far. The N brand still travels.

“You go to schools in Kansas City,” Busch said, “and it’s insane the number of people who say ‘ hang on a second,’ and they go grab a counselor, a teacher or secretary that’s from Nebraska.”

Notes

» Doss, the 6-0, 195-pounder who has 74 catches for 1,418 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons, received most his offers before the calendar turned to 2022, but, in April, Oregon extended a scholarship.

The Ducks are coached by Dan Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator who grew up in North Kansas City and spent three years as an assistant at Park Hill South 2008-2010.

» Edwards, a 5-9, 165-pound dynamo who draws immediate comparisons to Darren Sproles, is friends with Doss. The two might play at the same college with this complication: Doss doesn’t have an Oklahoma offer. Edwards does, and has long been connected to the Sooners, whose new coach, Brent Venables, made a habit of wooing some of the state’s best prospects to Clemson when he coordinated the Tigers’ defense.

At NU, Edwards could line up all over the field, much as Wan’Dale Robinson did in his two seasons with the Huskers. Their skillsets are comparable, although Edwards appears more amenable to a running back role in college.

Edwards’ dad, Leon, played at Kansas State in the early 1990s. Current Husker Alex Conn played at Derby and NU is pursuing 2023 Derby edge rusher Samuel Same as well.

