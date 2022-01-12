Bill Busch aims to make Huskers 'situational masters' on special teams

» Either you can recruit or you can’t, Busch says, and those who can are adaptable, likable and well-researched.

Busch remembers when his recruiting database was a manila folder loaded with phone numbers, but he’s adjusted to the social media era. He knows that every recruit will answer the phone, but it’s up to him to make them answer it twice. And he won’t propose a recruit to his fellow coaches without properly vetting them first.

“I can’t take someone to Mike Dawson, (say) ‘I really like this kid,’ he likes him, we get the whole process going then — oh, my bad, he has no chance of qualifying or he’s got some off-the-field stuff I didn’t know about,” Busch said. “Don’t waste their time. You have to be diligent in your background work before it gets to the next phase.”

» Like many special teams coaches, Busch has never kicked or punted. So how does he coach kickers and punters?

First, he keeps them on regimented schedules. Everything Busch’s specialists do at practice is documented for future reference.