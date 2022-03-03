Bill Busch has an analogy (and plan) for every Nebraska special teams scenario

LINCOLN — Bill Busch attended the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln last summer, and if you listen long enough, he can relate the experience to Nebraska’s special teams.

Busch and his wife sat two or three rows from the stage, and Busch was a good audience. He sang, he clapped, he danced. “It was awesome,” Busch said Monday.

A nearby couple did none of those three. “Nice people, I’m sure,” Busch said, but they never stood up. They only watched.

The football lesson here:

“If you’re in this meeting, (it’s) the same way you’re gonna go to that concert,” Busch told his players this week. “Don’t confuse attendance with accomplishment.”

Busch’s mind runs deep with analogies, anecdotes and other quirky parallels that he applies at work each day.

Fielding a punt is like poker. You don’t go all in on every hand, you wait for the right moment. Busch’s favorite people in life: His wife, his daughters, his punt returner. And during meetings, he taught his players to sit with S.L.A.N.T.: Sit up, Lean forward, Act interested, Nod your head, Track the speaker.

Behind the Buschisms is a desire to make his players care about the third unit. Busch has already won over the staff.

Coach Scott Frost said Monday that “we need starters on special teams” and he has seen his assistants “putting the bug in guys’ ears” to attend Busch’s meetings. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has made participation mandatory — “They don’t have a choice,” Joseph said.

In case the players still have doubts, Busch plays film from the last few national championship games during meetings. He counts 10 NFL players on LSU’s punt team from 2019. He thinks there’s seven or eight more on Georgia’s punt unit from last season. Those numbers command attention.

“You don’t ever have a part of the recruiting trip (about) being the right guard on punt,” Busch said. “No one talked to Alante Brown to be the L4 (left guard) and you have to go down, avoid (blockers) and make a tackle. … You have to be able to motivate these guys to be able to do that.”

In Busch’s mind, if he can make them care, he can make them concentrate. And concentration is required on special teams, where Busch says small details are king.

When Busch consults Ravens punter (and former Husker) Sam Koch for specialist advice, he asks about kicking and holding. With punt returners, he hammers the importance of fielding a bouncing punt on the first hop because he says every bounce rolls between 16 to 18 yards on average — “That’s 1.5 first downs.” And inside NU’s special teams room, every practice plan is color coded based on the drill, the coaches and the intensity, among other things.

“You have to be so organized on special teams because you can’t have a palms up (moment) by anybody,” Busch said. “Everyone knows where they’re going. They’re getting lined up and you get into your next drill immediately. And all we talk about is little things are big things.”

That can be a hard sell for college players with big dreams. Success in Busch’s room will often go overlooked. If a player asked his parents about the first down he saved by fielding a punt cleanly, Busch said, the parents won’t understand.

Busch will, however, and so will NFL coaches. Look at the film from LSU and Georgia. Don’t forget to Sit up, Lean forward or Act interested while you do it, either. And if the Huskers are playing music during special teams periods, be a singer — not a watcher.

“Just attending this meeting, just attending practice, just attending the drill doesn’t mean anything,” Busch said. “You have to accomplish. I always find weird stuff to try to keep them interested.”

