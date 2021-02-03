Bill Moos: Decision on Huskers' game in Ireland to be made in the next week

The Huskers' game in Ireland with Illinois is on the ropes.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos told the World-Herald on Wednesday a decision on the Aug. 28 contest, sponsored by Aer Lingus, will be made in the next 7-10 days.

“There are concerns due to the virus,” Moos said. “Typically the majority of the tickets would have been sold by now and people are still very cautious.”

Nebraska is in consistent contact with Anthony Travel, the operation stage and coordinate travel for the game. Should the Ireland contest be called off, Moos said, Nebraska would the Illinois game remain on Aug. 28, with the Husker visiting the Illini.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve already backfilled for that Nov. 13 spot where the Illinois game had been with Southeast Louisiana,” Moos said. “If we’re not going to play in Ireland, we’d ideally leave it as is.”