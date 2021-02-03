Bill Moos: Decision on Huskers' game in Ireland to be made in the next week

The Huskers' game in Ireland with Illinois is on the ropes.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos told the World-Herald on Wednesday a decision on the Aug. 28 contest, sponsored by Aer Lingus, will be made in the next 7-10 days.
“There are concerns due to the virus,” Moos said. “Typically the majority of the tickets would have been sold by now and people are still very cautious.”
Nebraska is in consistent contact with Anthony Travel, the operation stage and coordinate travel for the game. Should the Ireland contest be called off, Moos said, Nebraska would the Illinois game remain on Aug. 28, with the Husker visiting the Illini.
“We’ve already backfilled for that Nov. 13 spot where the Illinois game had been with Southeast Louisiana,” Moos said. “If we’re not going to play in Ireland, we’d ideally leave it as is.”
» Moos is pushing for the Nov. 6 game with Iowa to be relocated to Nov. 26, or Black Friday. Because of a roundly-criticized negotiating tactic made in 2017 by then-NU Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst, Nebraska’s traditional rivalry date with Iowa received a two-year hiatus from the Big Ten. Because of COVID, NU still played Iowa on Black Friday in the first of those two years. Moos wants the second of those two years to be rescheduled by the league, as well, so the Black Friday date remains continuous onto the 2022 slate, when game is officially scheduled to return to its traditional date.
Currently, the Big Ten has Nebraska playing at Minnesota on. Nov. 26.
“I think Minnesota would be fine with the change so long as it doesn’t disrupt their sequence in terms of a home-and-away schedule,” Moos said.
