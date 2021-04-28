Bill Moos doubles down on 2021 expectations for Nebraska football

“Oh yeah,” Moos said. “You can tell what the team chemistry by the way they work out, the way they’re in the weight room, the way they do everything they’re assigned to do — with passion. Courage, cause and confidence — once you’ve got those mastered, you’re going to like the looks of the scoreboard.”

Moos cited a “veteran quarterback” in Adrian Martinez, and “guys backing up guys as good as the starters” in the front seven and secondary of the defense.

“Now we can run different sets and schemes, depending on the talent we have,” Moos said. “It’s going to be fun to watch, in my opinion.”

More notes from a chat with Moos:

» Moos expects Nebraska will announce a Sept. 4 home late this week or early next week, and it’s “50/50” on whether that opponent will be Southeastern Louisiana — a current 2021 foe who would be moving from its mid-November slot — or some other team, with Southeastern Louisiana moving to a different year.

“Everybody’s schedules are in place, so we’re going to move Southeastern Louisiana schedule, so they’d have to adjust their schedule. And if they can’t do it, then we’d talk to others we’re sniffing around, but it’s not an easy thing and it’s not inexpensive.”