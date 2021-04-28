Bill Moos doubles down on 2021 expectations for Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos raised eyebrows Tuesday night when he suggested a eight or nine-win season, despite one of the hardest schedules in the nation, was a “realistic” expectation for Husker football in 2021.
Wednesday afternoon in an interview with The World-Herald, he was just as bullish about the prediction.
“There’s certainly eight or nine wins on that schedule,” Moos said. “We’ve got to bring out best game every Saturday and protect our home field. I wouldn’t doubt that it’s the toughest schedule in college, but we’re four years into the Scott Frost era. We’ve got good players, we’ve got fabulous coaches and we’ve got depth and speed and talent. You’re always fearful of injuries, and the ball’s got to bounce right a time or two, and we’ve got to win the close ones, but I think we’re capable of it.”
Had Moos received any feedback — or pushback — since establishing his expectations Tuesday night?
Moos answered the question with one of his own.
“Remember the feedback I got when I said we’ve got to win six a couple years ago?” Moos said, referring to comments he made just before the 2019 season. “Yeah. And we didn’t get there.”
NU finished 5-7 that season and 3-5 in 2020. Moos believes this Husker squad is better than both.
“Oh yeah,” Moos said. “You can tell what the team chemistry by the way they work out, the way they’re in the weight room, the way they do everything they’re assigned to do — with passion. Courage, cause and confidence — once you’ve got those mastered, you’re going to like the looks of the scoreboard.”
Moos cited a “veteran quarterback” in Adrian Martinez, and “guys backing up guys as good as the starters” in the front seven and secondary of the defense.
“Now we can run different sets and schemes, depending on the talent we have,” Moos said. “It’s going to be fun to watch, in my opinion.”
More notes from a chat with Moos:
» Moos expects Nebraska will announce a Sept. 4 home late this week or early next week, and it’s “50/50” on whether that opponent will be Southeastern Louisiana — a current 2021 foe who would be moving from its mid-November slot — or some other team, with Southeastern Louisiana moving to a different year.
“Everybody’s schedules are in place, so we’re going to move Southeastern Louisiana schedule, so they’d have to adjust their schedule. And if they can’t do it, then we’d talk to others we’re sniffing around, but it’s not an easy thing and it’s not inexpensive.”
NU vacated the Sept. 4 home date in 2019 when it agreed to play Illinois in Ireland. The Ireland event has been canceled for 2021 — Nebraska might partner with Northwestern in 2022 — turning the Illinois game into a Aug. 28 contest in Champaign. The Huskers want a home game in place for Sept. 4 again.
“We’ll get some momentum going early and it’ll help us in recruiting,” Moos said.
» At the Nebraska football facility groundbreaking Friday, Moos said to expect some new renderings that will give Husker fans a more detailed understanding of how the expansion project will look and function.
