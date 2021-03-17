Bill Moos: Huskers 'exploring' ability to play home nonconference game in September

After swift criticism Friday, Moos said in a statement the Huskers were still committed to playing the Sooners in Norman.

Moos reiterated Nebraska’s commitment on Wednesday, citing his “love of rivalries” and his “college football traditionalist” perspective. NU will have also a $42 million budget deficit after this year.

“We were just exploring different ways of addressing our financial problem, and that was one of them, and not even that we were dead set on doing it,” Moos said. “What would an eighth home game look like financially? Not that we’re going to do it, but let’s get it on paper and see what it would do, and if it would be a big enough impact on our situation.

“It got out before it had any wheels or before it was going to have any wheels.”

Husker coach Scott Frost, Moos said, “has been in the conversations” about all of the options on the table.

“It’s been primarily him and me, and then updating upper administration,” Moos said. “The good thing is, that’s behind us now, and we know we’re playing Oklahoma.”

Who might NU play Sept. 4? Will it play Sept. 4? Moos isn’t sure yet.