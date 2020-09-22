Bill Moos: Huskers' nation-leading sellout streak remains intact

LINCOLN — Nebraska football's epic, nation-leading sellout streak isn't going anywhere — but it is taking a one-year pause during the coronavirus pandemic.
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said Tuesday on the Husker Sports Network that NU's 375-game sellout streak will have an "asterisk" in 2020 because Big Ten rules won't allow fans — outside of player and staff families — to attend league games in October.
If NU could host fans, Moos said — the Huskers fought to do so but ultimately lost the battle to the rest of the league — it would sellout whatever limit the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department would have allowed. As of right now, it'd be 30,000 fans for an outdoor event.
The Big Ten won't allow more than a handful. But it won't change NU's streak, Moos said, because all of the season tickets were sold before the season.
"If you can't sell, you can't sell out," Moos said. "If there was a restriction of 25% capacity, I'd count that as a sellout. If it was 50%, sellout, because we'd do that. We'd fill that. No fans, or very few — primarily players, parents, their family members and maybe just a handful of friends, coaches' families — we're still working on that. This is going to be an asterisk year where the sellout streak just settles where it is and we pick up again next year, when hopefully we're back in full swing."
Moos said NU is finding “innovative” ways to engage fans.
Other notes from Moos' chat on the Sports Nightly radio program:
» He and Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta have requested the Huskers-Hawkeyes rivalry game be played on Black Friday, Nov. 27. Originally, NU was scheduled to play Minnesota on Black Friday. In this new schedule iteration, the Huskers drew Iowa for the weekend of Nov. 28. It gives the teams the chance to play on Black Friday. Iowa will be coming off two road games when it hosts the Huskers; NU will have just played two home games.
"I'm feeling good about the prospects of it being on that Friday."
» While a cancellation of at least one Big Ten game — not necessarily involving Nebraska, but some teams in the league — feels “inevitable,” Moos said, the league will have another month to learn from other football programs attempting to play without positive tests during the pandemic.
Moos said league teams remain undecided on whether squads will overnight in hotels on the road. Moos said the Big Ten has discussed teams arriving the day of competition. That seems more likely for night kickoffs but much harder for morning kickoffs in various locales.
» Moos was a little more sanguine about the Huskers’ difficult league schedule, but noted that young teams — like Nebraska — need an opportunity to build momentum early in the season.
“In sports — football in particular — it’s so important, especially when you’re developing a program with a young team, to establish momentum and morale early on, and we’re going to have to really work on that, because we have our work cut out for us,” Moos said. “But we’re up for the challenge.”
» Nebraska's palatial football building, originally scheduled to open in 2022, will be delayed perhaps a year, Moos said, with design work being completed this fall and groundbreaking "potentially" beginning in late spring 2021. Since construction was expected to last two years, that'd put the building's grand opening at summer 2023. Signees in the 2021 class, for example, would move into the building as juniors or redshirt sophomores.
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator and wide receivers
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Tony Tuioti, defensive line
Mike Dawson, outside linebackers
Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
