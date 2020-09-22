Bill Moos: Huskers' nation-leading sellout streak remains intact

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Nebraska football's epic, nation-leading sellout streak isn't going anywhere — but it is taking a one-year pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said Tuesday on the Husker Sports Network that NU's 375-game sellout streak will have an "asterisk" in 2020 because Big Ten rules won't allow fans — outside of player and staff families — to attend league games in October.

If NU could host fans, Moos said — the Huskers fought to do so but ultimately lost the battle to the rest of the league — it would sellout whatever limit the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department would have allowed. As of right now, it'd be 30,000 fans for an outdoor event.

The Big Ten won't allow more than a handful. But it won't change NU's streak, Moos said, because all of the season tickets were sold before the season.