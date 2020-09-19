Bill Moos lost every argument on the Big Ten scheduling front. Nebraska's A.D. isn't pleased

“I think a little more thought could have been put into pieces of this, and it wasn’t,” Moos said. “I don’t believe there’d be Big Ten football without Nebraska’s persistence in the whole process, all the way back to voluntary workouts. I harped on that until we got it.”

Moos said he got the schedule at 8 p.m. Friday night. He let coach Scott Frost — who lost his father, Larry, to cancer this week — know through some of Frost’s assistants and staff members. He didn’t want to speak for Frost but couldn’t imagine he was pleased with the results.

He cited the “talented” people in the Big Ten’s office who put the schedule together — with television partners and rules in mind.

“But, at the end of the day, it has to be blessed by the commissioner,” Moos said, referring to Kevin Warren.

The schedule, now that it’s been released, becomes “water under the bridge,” Moos said.