Bill Moos says Scott Frost will be Nebraska's football coach so long as he's the A.D.

LINCOLN — By Saturday night, Nebraska football should know its final Big Ten opponent for this season and where the game will be played.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos would also love to see the Huskers that much closer to a coveted bowl berth if they can beat shorthanded Minnesota on Saturday.
Moos said a postseason berth would "be very important." Bowl eligibility isn't tethered to win-loss records this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Moos said any bowls allowing fans would find NU appealing.
“That’d be important on a lot of fronts," Moos said. "Just to have momentum going into next year, our ability to rally our fan base and sell tickets and also to gain respect within our conference and around the country.”
Moos said he’s given no thought to Scott Frost getting another year added to his contract — to keep it at seven years — because Frost will be NU’s coach so long as Moos is the A.D.
“Scott Frost’s going to be here as long as I am,” Moos said. “There’s no reason to even consider making a change. He had a tough, tough challenge ahead of him, and still does. But the progress we’re making, I’m very pleased with. Breaking up the furniture isn’t the thing to do.”
Even at 2-4 — with two one-score losses to ranked teams — Moos said Nebraska is gaining respect from opposing coaches who can see NU’s improvement on the offensive and defensive lines.
“The physical equation is far better, and that’s taken three years,” Moos said. “We look like a major college football team. We meet the eye test. We’re developing depth at positions, which is important when you look at the potential of having injuries. But just as important is competition for starting positions. Nobody can coast in practice at this stage because the player behind them is capable of stepping in and playing.”
Moos said NU’s cornerbacks are “big-time NFL players” who “are among the best I’ve been involved with in my days,” and the offensive line has improved. So has NU’s mentality in believing it can match up against any team in the league.
“When coaches are preparing to play us now," Moos said, "I don’t think they look at those offensive and defensive fronts as being a liability for us. And that’s good.”
The A.D. even liked NU’s approach to the season opener at Ohio State. The Huskers lost 52-17 but hung with OSU for a half before second-half fumbles turned the game into a Buckeye blowout.
Moos supported the Big Ten’s vote to put OSU in the Big Ten title game by removing a requirement that league teams play six games to qualify. Because of COVID-related cancellations, Ohio State has played just five. Moos said the Buckeyes would have won the Big Ten tiebreaker this weekend even if it had played and lost to Michigan.
“Our backs were against the wall on that, but I think we got it all worked out,” Moos said.
Allowing Ohio State to play a nonconference game to satisfy the six-game requirement was never considered, Moos said, and would've needed approval from the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, who originally shot down Nebraska’s request to play a nonconference game on Oct. 31.
“I would have raised holy heck,” Moos said. “I thought when the presidents and chancellors made the decision, it could come back to bite somebody. Fortunately we found another way. But there was not going to be a nonconference game played.”
More notes from a wide-ranging interview with Moos:
» NU retains the right to allow family members of players and staff into Husker men’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but Moos said Fred Hoiberg decided against doing so because so few players have contracted COVID. Just three players have tested positive — most recently center Eduardo Andre before the season opener — and Hoiberg does not want to risk the virus going through the team.
“It’s kind of like a box of kindling, and we don’t want to throw a match into it,” Moos said.
Hoiberg can revisit his decision if he wants, and Moos planned on having a discussion Thursday about allowing family members to Nebraska women’s basketball games.
Moos has a box in PBA, but he has not seen a game there this season, citing NU’s preference to “keep things pretty buttoned up” in protocol.
“I certainly could but I can see everything I need to see on television,” Moos said.
After limiting outdoor football games inside massive, open-air stadiums to a handful of family members, will the Big Ten allow a reduced number of fans in smaller indoor arenas for basketball?
“The jury is still out,” Moos said. “Perhaps after the 1st of the year.”
» Communication between the league and member schools has improved and been “good” in recent months as the Big Ten got basketball and hockey started. A “barrage” of sports will start in January, including volleyball, and the league is still working on details.
