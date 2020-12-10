Bill Moos says Scott Frost will be Nebraska's football coach so long as he's the A.D.

LINCOLN — By Saturday night, Nebraska football should know its final Big Ten opponent for this season and where the game will be played.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos would also love to see the Huskers that much closer to a coveted bowl berth if they can beat shorthanded Minnesota on Saturday.

Moos said a postseason berth would "be very important." Bowl eligibility isn't tethered to win-loss records this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Moos said any bowls allowing fans would find NU appealing.

“That’d be important on a lot of fronts," Moos said. "Just to have momentum going into next year, our ability to rally our fan base and sell tickets and also to gain respect within our conference and around the country.”

Moos said he’s given no thought to Scott Frost getting another year added to his contract — to keep it at seven years — because Frost will be NU’s coach so long as Moos is the A.D.

“Scott Frost’s going to be here as long as I am,” Moos said. “There’s no reason to even consider making a change. He had a tough, tough challenge ahead of him, and still does. But the progress we’re making, I’m very pleased with. Breaking up the furniture isn’t the thing to do.”