Bill Moos talks Husker season-ticket renewals, Nebraska's Ireland game and more

The sea of red should be back in full force at Memorial Stadium this fall.
So said Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos on Tuesday during an hour-long appearance on “Sports Nightly” in which he touched on a wide range of topics. A full-capacity venue for football games this fall is well on the way, he said, and interest from fans has been strong enough that NU is “fast approaching” needing to use a waiting list for season tickets.
“We’re up into the 90% renewals, so those who want to get on that list and such should be doing it right away,” Moo said. “… We have every intention of selling Memorial Stadium out again and keep that sellout streak active.”
One future contest the Huskers believe will become a home game of sorts is the 2022 opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, that was announced earlier this month. Moos said the reasons are many for pursuing the overseas matchup beyond the obvious memorable experience for players and fans. Travelers can roll over their plans from the scuttled 2021 game there against Illinois, for one.
Moos also noted Nebraska’s 0-2 record in Evanston since coach Scott Frost took over the program.
“All of a sudden we take that Northwestern home game and we actually make that a Nebraska home game,” Moos said. “Because I just know we will outnumber their fans over there and that stadium will be red. That plays in our favor.”
The move also gives Nebraska a bye week before it travels to play Michigan on Oct. 15 of that 2022 season. Moos noted that the Huskers will now be set up with two strategic bye weeks that fall, joining one before a showdown at Wisconsin on Nov. 5.
“It gives us a chance to catch our breath and hopefully we’re going to be in the running for that Big Ten West title,” Moos said. “This really plays well in that regard too. Everything lays out really nicely and gives us an opportunity to get some momentum early in the season.”
Other topics discussed:
» Asked about the potential of alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium, Moos said it “isn’t on the table right now” but used an oft-repeated line that he never says never. It’s important, he added, to continue to explore ways to entertain fans and make them want to come to games when everything is available on television.
“I don’t rule (alcohol sales) out,” Moos said, “but it’s not front and center as we speak right now.”
» Moos didn’t have any notable update on the new facilities project that broke ground earlier this month beyond North Stadium, adding “we’re on our way.” Pledges from donors total more than $80 million, he said.
» On NU taking its multimedia rights in-house, Moos said the move benefits the school in myriad ways, including financially. Fans, though, might not notice a big difference with the same broadcast voices and shows.
Said Moos: “So much of it’s going to be just the same but it’s a little tighter-knit family.
» Moos opened the show by congratulating the baseball team that won the outright Big Ten title Sunday. The A.D. called it a “source of pride for all of us,” adding “there’ll be more (success)” when he sees the direction the program is going under coach Will Bolt.
Moos encouraged fans to flock to Haymarket Park this weekend for the final home games of the spring.
“Hail the conquering heroes,” Moos said. “We should pack that place. We’re going to open the floodgates. I want the photographers there. This is a celebration.”
» One caller asked about the wide range of quality for BTN+ baseball broadcasts this spring. Moos said he would be on a Big Ten call Wednesday and planned to push for higher broadcast standards and consistency across the 13 baseball schools. One NU game last weekend at Indiana, for example, was a continuous wide-angle shot with no audio whatsoever.
“We will continue to press hard,” Moos said. “That’s a reflection on the Big Ten. And that ultimately is a reflection on the membership.”
» On the upcoming Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium in August, Moos said the event will serve as a de facto eighth home game and set the stage for the fall season ahead.
“It will prove… that it’s going to be safe to come out and be in a crowd and enjoy ourselves with our friends that are all Huskers from around the state,” Moos said. “Boy, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
