Bill Moos talks Husker season-ticket renewals, Nebraska's Ireland game and more

The sea of red should be back in full force at Memorial Stadium this fall.

So said Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos on Tuesday during an hour-long appearance on “Sports Nightly” in which he touched on a wide range of topics. A full-capacity venue for football games this fall is well on the way, he said, and interest from fans has been strong enough that NU is “fast approaching” needing to use a waiting list for season tickets.

“We’re up into the 90% renewals, so those who want to get on that list and such should be doing it right away,” Moo said. “… We have every intention of selling Memorial Stadium out again and keep that sellout streak active.”

One future contest the Huskers believe will become a home game of sorts is the 2022 opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, that was announced earlier this month. Moos said the reasons are many for pursuing the overseas matchup beyond the obvious memorable experience for players and fans. Travelers can roll over their plans from the scuttled 2021 game there against Illinois, for one.

Moos also noted Nebraska’s 0-2 record in Evanston since coach Scott Frost took over the program.