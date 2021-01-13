Bill Snyder built a winner at Kansas State — and a friendly rivalry with Tom Osborne's Huskers

Q: What’s been your sense of the challenge that faces Scott Frost in Lincoln?

“The problems they have, Scott didn’t create them. Scott got in on a downward cycle. He needs a little time and he will get it done. Scott Frost is a quality person and Scott Frost is a quality coach. He’ll have the right people with him and they will be successful. He’s an excellent young man.”

Q: How do you feel about college football playing through the pandemic?

“There was sensitivity to it, not just from me, but an awful lot of people. But I think one of the things that it seemed to do is bring a great deal more compliance with guidelines in order to be protective within programs. If you’re going to play, you didn’t want COVID running around your locker room. … It was kind of amazing in different areas. Some conferences were able to play a larger number of games than others. And some conferences, wisely so, waited before they actually began play. Not to say that anybody was right or wrong. But it played out OK.”

Q: You used to recruit Omaha pretty heavily, especially as an Iowa assistant. What’s your most memorable recruiting experience here?