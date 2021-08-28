Bizarre safety, poor punting cancel Nebraska special teams' offseason hype

The cornerback sat dejectedly in the shade of a makeshift sideline tent afterward, with teammates walking by to offer encouraging words or hand taps.

“Cam is a frickin’ great punt returner so nothing against him,” said receiver/returner Oliver Martin, who replaced Taylor-Britt as punt returner. “He’s a dude — a special athlete, a special player. And we know he’s way better than that play. So we just didn’t want to get him down at all.”

Punter Daniel Cerni made his first-ever start in a football career that began when former NU special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge recruited him out of Australia two years ago. The second-year freshman missed last year after suffering a preseason injury and spent the time learning the basics of a game he knew little about.

His first action was rough, with a 26-yarder in the first quarter putting Nebraska behind in the field-position battle early on. He added a 19-yarder in the fourth with Big Red on the Illinois 43 and debating going for it on fourth and 16 trailing by two touchdowns.

In all, he averaged 34.4 yards per punt on five tries, an average that would have ranked last nationally in any season-long tabulation in college football going back at least a decade. None of his attempts settled inside the Illinois 20.