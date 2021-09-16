Eric Crouch might not be open.

Mike Stuntz couldn’t shake the feeling as he trotted onto the field for just the second time all day and lined up about five yards to the right of Nebraska’s I-formation. For one thing, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was pointing at the freshman and former high school quarterback while making a throwing motion.

Were the Sooners onto him? Stuntz wasn’t sure. Maybe it was a coincidence OU had tried to run a reverse pass to its own quarterback earlier in the game. The 18-year-old from Council Bluffs was about to find out.

“I just was trying so hard not to false start,” Stuntz told The World-Herald this week. “That was one of my biggest concerns. Was I was going to get out there and we were going to have this amazing play call and I was going to jump and ruin the whole thing?”

Nebraska fans know the rest of the story.

The most famous trick play in school history — Black 41 Flash Reverse — worked just how coach Frank Solich drew it up the previous Monday in October 2001. Crouch handed off to running back Thunder Collins, who was in motion from left to right. Collins pitched it back to Stuntz, a left-hander who took seven steps rolling to his left and fired the ball 32 yards through the air.

At the receiving end was Crouch, who was as open as the eyes of shocked OU defenders chasing him down the left sideline. The eventual Heisman Trophy winner sprinted the final 39 yards to pay dirt in a moment that rivals any as the loudest inside Memorial Stadium.

No. 3 Nebraska 20, No. 2 Oklahoma 10.

“We all found a way to make it work when the time was right,” Crouch said this week. “Man, I gotta give Solich credit for calling that play. I don’t know that I could have done it at that point in the game. But I’m glad that he did.”

The sequence helped end a 20-game winning streak for the Sooners, who had won the national title the year before. An emotional Solich had finally won a big one.

But that Oct. 27 afternoon was perhaps the last glimpse of true Husker greatness. NU was blown out by Colorado a month later. Decades-long streaks of being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and qualifying for a bowl ended in the years to follow. Big Red has lost 23 of 25 games against top-10 opponents since then (the exceptions are Michigan State in 2011 and 2016).

The national ABC broadcast of that game lives on on YouTube and around the internet, though many of the details have become fuzzy for the participants 20 years later. Defensive lineman Jeremy Slechta couldn’t quite recall the name of the iconic play — flashback pass? — but won’t forget witnessing it from a few yards away.

“I saw it unfold and was like, ‘Oh. My. Gosh,’” Slechta said. “Freaking perfect.”

More than specific moments, the bruising physical toll of that day sticks with Chris Kelsay. Pads crunched for every inch in a showdown of wills. Former Nebraska star defenders Neil Smith and Broderick Thomas were on the sideline cheering and even collaborating with the Blackshirts.

“I just remember it as a team victory, fighting your tail off start to finish,” Kelsay said. “It was so back-and-forth and such an even matchup. Those are the games that you remember.”

Few other plays stand out from the 2001 stalemate that included 20 combined punts and hardly any missed tackles. The teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 2-yard plunge by Dahrran Diedrick to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive. NU corners Keyuo Craver and Erwin Swiney each intercepted passes, with the latter setting up a third-quarter Josh Brown field goal that gave the hosts a 13-10 lead.

Short gains, big hits and what-ifs defined the stubborn battle of field position.

Oklahoma tried its own trick play from the Nebraska 20 with 50 seconds left before halftime. Backup quarterback Nate Hybl — in after starter Jason White left with an injury — found himself wide open downfield for a pass from receiver Mark Clayton on a reverse pass, but tripped as the ball was in the air. The Sooners settled for a field goal and a 10-10 tie at the break.

“It was a good play call just like ours was,” NU middle linebacker Jamie Burrow said this week. “It fooled us. We all kind of looked around like, ‘Wow, we got a little lucky on that one.’”

Burrow collected a game-high 17 tackles that day, including a 12-yard sack of Hybl to end OU’s possession after the Stuntz-to-Crouch sequence. What he most remembers is failing to take down Sooners running back Quentin Griffin on a first-quarter play, and coming off the field for a brief and heated exchange with his father, Jimmy, who was a Nebraska graduate assistant.

“Make the (expletive) tackle,” Jimmy told him.

Jamie didn’t miss another, and later told his dad never to say that to him again during a game. The elder Burrow never did, though both laughed for years that the message worked against Oklahoma.

The Sooner defense was just as ferocious. Crouch said he took more of a physical beating against OU than Miami — whose 2001 defense is regarded as one of the best — in the national title game a few months later. He netted just 21 rushing yards on 13 tries (1.6 average) and completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards and an interception.

But an inadvertent facemask on Crouch from a Sooners lineman on third-and-2 preserved the fateful fourth-quarter drive with 6:30 to play and Nebraska up by three. While Stoops argued with officials, Stuntz came onto the field.

Nebraska coaches told Stuntz in the first half to be ready — they might call his play. They said the same thing in the third quarter, but again it didn’t happen. It seemed to him even more unlikely to happen in the fourth.

“Maybe that was the genius of it,” Stuntz said.

The confidence in Black 41 Flash Reverse had split opinions. Stuntz remembers running it every day that week with good success. Crouch thought it was out of the game plan Saturday because the offense couldn’t make it work consistently.

“Fumbled snaps, false start — I’ll throw in ‘interception’ because it sounds good, but Mike Stuntz might not like that,” Crouch said. “Maybe I missed a catch. For some reason the play just looked so much better on paper when (Solich) drew it up than it ever worked in practice.”

Crouch believes he wouldn’t have won the Heisman without that completion. Stuntz, now an ophthalmologist living in Tampa with his wife and four children, still runs into people wanting to relive it with him. Can it really have been 20 years?

Both will watch Saturday’s Huskers-Sooners game from their homes. Crouch said he's “on the shelf for recovery” after a recent ATV accident, otherwise he might have considered making the trip to Norman. Stuntz will be busy trying for another unlikely personal success on Oklahoma week.

“I still haven’t gotten my kids to sit through an entire game, but we’re working on it,” Stuntz said. “Maybe this will be the one.”

