Bo Pelini left Youngstown State with NCAA recruiting violations

Bo Pelini left Youngstown State in January 2020, but that program was punished Tuesday by the NCAA for recruiting violations committed while Pelini was the head coach there.

Youngstown State was charged with a "failure to monitor and ensure compliance with NCAA recruiting legislation." One of the violations resulted from Pelini and two of his assistants engaging in off-campus recruiting despite not passing the NCAA's certification test. Another violation was due to an assistant having impermissible contact with a recruit.

Youngstown State was placed on two years of probation, fined $5,000 and received other recruiting penalties including a reduction of visits, contacts and evaluations.

It does not appear Pelini received any penalties. The former Nebraska head coach is currently out of coaching. He was fired by LSU in December after one season as the defensive coordinator.

Pelini is not named in the NCAA's report, but he's identified as the former head coach who was hired by another school in January 2020. When LSU hired Pelini, it contacted Youngstown State to request Pelini's Coaches Certification (Recruiting) Test score, but YSU discovered that Pelini and two assistants hadn't taken the annual test.