Bo Pelini shared a new conspiracy theory about the 2009 Big 12 championship

He lightly conceded that his tendency to lose his cool on the sidelines during big games negatively affected the team. Compton, who played in a couple of meltdowns in 2011 and 2012, critiqued Pelini when Lewan asked him to do so.

“When you get in tough parts of the game, and Bo — from stories I’ve heard — blacks out and doesn’t necessarily remember how much he gets after people,” Compton said. “But when Bo gets (expletive) pissed off and you feel like (expletive) hitting the fan, and you feel like you’re letting everybody down, I feel like it festers in a young kid’s psyche. And then you play more not to mess up instead of needing like somebody to say, ‘Hey, it’s all going to be (expletive) good.’"

Pelini said, “You play not to make a mistake, you don’t play to win."

Compton answered, “I felt like it happened moreso, too, when you’re a younger guy."

He described a drive against Penn State in 2012 — the long Zach Zwinak touchdown run when Pelini jawed with Daimion Stafford. Although Pelini was angry, a “good group” of seniors could “chirp” back at the coach.