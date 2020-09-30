Bob Devaney dominated the Big Ten — with players from Big Ten states

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

John Decker had been around Bob Devaney for as long as he could remember. Longer, actually.

By 1970, Decker was a Nebraska senior and key defensive backup for a group of Blackshirts loaded with playmakers. But in the early 1950s, he was just a boy in East Lansing whose father took him to watch Michigan State football practices. Devaney, then in his late 30s, was an assistant coach on the Spartans’ staff.

Decker’s family later moved 70 miles north to Saginaw, an industrial town a short drive from Lake Huron. The teenager attended the same high school, Arthur Hill, as Devaney, who by then had gone from head coach at Wyoming to leading the Huskers.