Bob Devaney's Huskers 'manhandled' Minnesota in 1970

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Nebraska-Minnesota was not the most captivating sporting event that October Saturday in Minneapolis. The Twins were hosting Baltimore in the opener of the American League playoffs across town at Metropolitan Stadium.
The Huskers’ young defense was fueling local anticipation that the Gophers could score with Nebraska. It was not to be, as the Tribune’s Jim Cullum wrote:
"Nebraska’s Cornhuskers manhandled Minnesota in Memorial Stadium Saturday.
They were just as big as the Gophers, much stronger and infinitely faster. This combination of physical assets gave coach Bob Devaney’s boys a 35-10 victory, his sixth over Minnesota in six games.
While 52,287 fans watched on a bright but windy afternoon, Nebraska’s hard-hitting backs moving behind a sharp blocking line punctured the inside of the Minnesota defense with ease. Nebraska’s pass receivers filtered through Minnesota’s pass defense with similar ease.
This was the nature of the game.
Minnesota’s attack functioned pretty well. It moved Nebraska’s line for several substantial marches but where its progress was plodding and laborious, Nebraska’ counter-attacks were sharp and overpowering.
It was a physical victory which went to the side with the superior talent."
Minnesota entered Big Ten play the next week at 1-2, and a 2-4-1 conference record left its season mark at 3-6-1. The Gophers played Nebraska the next four years, and lost each time.
