 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenden Jaimes aims to continue Huskers' new NFL draft streak
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Brenden Jaimes aims to continue Huskers' new NFL draft streak

Brenden Jaimes has never felt leaner, faster or stronger in his career. He has good advice from Senior Bowl scouts in his back pocket and a big interview – in the form of his NFL Pro Day workout Tuesday – just ahead of him.

LINCOLN — For Nebraska football, the past four NFL drafts have been more a question of “if” than “when.” A Husker getting selected in the seven-round event was no sure thing and, indeed, a 56-year streak of at least one player getting picked in the event ended in 2019.

A new streak started in 2020 — when twins Carlos and Khalil Davis were selected — and is expected to continue after this weekend, largely thanks to one guy.

Left tackle Brenden Jaimes. The four-year starter shows up in nearly every seven-round mock draft on the internet. One — Pro Football Network — has Jaimes hearing his name called late Friday night, in the third round, when Tampa Bay selects him, but most have Jaimes going in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds, which are part of Saturday’s selection event in Cleveland. The Buccaneers and New York Jets are popular destinations.

Jaimes’ longevity — he never missed a start until he opted out of the Dec. 18 Rutgers game — works in his favor, as he never sustained a serious injury in college and played through all the small ones. Jaimes also played in two different offenses, the first of which was a pro-style system preferred by many NFL teams. Jaimes was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he played multiple positions.

“I wanted to show how versatile I was to a lot of different teams, to show that I could play at that level at any position the coaches asked me to be at,” Jaimes said before his NU Pro Day in March. “I think I proved a lot in that sense.”

Jaimes could be a left tackle, a swing tackle, a guard, or, if needed, even a center. Another former Husker, Nick Gates, made the transition from tackle to center in the NFL. Gates, who played left tackle in 2017 while Jaimes started at right tackle, now starts for the Giants.

“I’ve even working on playing on center, pretty much the whole time I’ve been training, just to show that I can do it and, if they need me, I could do it,” said Jaimes, who has been training in Los Angeles at the Sports Academy.

Brenden Jaimes aims to continue Huskers' new NFL draft streak

“I wanted to show how versatile I was to a lot of different teams, to show that I could play at that level at any position the coaches asked me to be at,” Brenden Jaimes said before his NU Pro Day in March. “I think I proved a lot in that sense.”

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is one of five former Huskers hoping to hear their name called — or sign a free agent contract — this weekend.

Matt Farniok, who played tackle, guard and even a little center for the Huskers, is projected in one mock draft, from NFL.com, to be selected in the 7th round by the Eagles. Farniok trained in New Jersey, cut his trademark long hair, and reshaped his body into a leaner mass. His varied experience, two-time captaincy and strong Pro Day effort are plusses on his resume.

“I’m ready to play whatever position they want me at,” Farniok said at NU's Pro Day.

Three more former Huskers hope to hear their names called or sign free agent contracts after the draft, which ends Saturday, is over.

» Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is indeed fast — he ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash time at NU’s Pro Day — and has 26 pass breakups in his career. One career interception won’t turn heads, and his 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame probably makes him a special teams guy to begin his NFL career.

» Running back Dedrick Mills had success at three different schools — Georgia Tech, Garden City Community College and Nebraska — over five seasons, amassing 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at NU. His 4.69-second 40-yard dash time, run at the NU Pro Day, may not help his chances of getting drafted. Mills said his speed was a lingering question for scouts.

» Tight end Jack Stoll had an impressive 40 time — 4.65 seconds — and he caught 61 passes in his Husker career. Senior year wasn’t Stoll’s best — he played three games due to injuries — and Stoll spent a decent chunk of his career battling through one thing or another. Still — Stoll didn’t play in a pro-style system for long, and, because of NU’s current offense, learned how to block well in space. He may have a future as an in-line tight end.

The NFL draft, which begins Thursday night with the first round, continues Friday at 6 p.m. with Rounds 2 and 3 and Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rounds 4-7. The event, from Cleveland, will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert