Brenden Jaimes aims to continue Huskers' new NFL draft streak

LINCOLN — For Nebraska football, the past four NFL drafts have been more a question of “if” than “when.” A Husker getting selected in the seven-round event was no sure thing and, indeed, a 56-year streak of at least one player getting picked in the event ended in 2019.
A new streak started in 2020 — when twins Carlos and Khalil Davis were selected — and is expected to continue after this weekend, largely thanks to one guy.
Left tackle Brenden Jaimes. The four-year starter shows up in nearly every seven-round mock draft on the internet. One — Pro Football Network — has Jaimes hearing his name called late Friday night, in the third round, when Tampa Bay selects him, but most have Jaimes going in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds, which are part of Saturday’s selection event in Cleveland. The Buccaneers and New York Jets are popular destinations.
Jaimes’ longevity — he never missed a start until he opted out of the Dec. 18 Rutgers game — works in his favor, as he never sustained a serious injury in college and played through all the small ones. Jaimes also played in two different offenses, the first of which was a pro-style system preferred by many NFL teams. Jaimes was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he played multiple positions.
“I wanted to show how versatile I was to a lot of different teams, to show that I could play at that level at any position the coaches asked me to be at,” Jaimes said before his NU Pro Day in March. “I think I proved a lot in that sense.”
Jaimes could be a left tackle, a swing tackle, a guard, or, if needed, even a center. Another former Husker, Nick Gates, made the transition from tackle to center in the NFL. Gates, who played left tackle in 2017 while Jaimes started at right tackle, now starts for the Giants.
“I’ve even working on playing on center, pretty much the whole time I’ve been training, just to show that I can do it and, if they need me, I could do it,” said Jaimes, who has been training in Los Angeles at the Sports Academy.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is one of five former Huskers hoping to hear their name called — or sign a free agent contract — this weekend.
Matt Farniok, who played tackle, guard and even a little center for the Huskers, is projected in one mock draft, from NFL.com, to be selected in the 7th round by the Eagles. Farniok trained in New Jersey, cut his trademark long hair, and reshaped his body into a leaner mass. His varied experience, two-time captaincy and strong Pro Day effort are plusses on his resume.
“I’m ready to play whatever position they want me at,” Farniok said at NU's Pro Day.
Three more former Huskers hope to hear their names called or sign free agent contracts after the draft, which ends Saturday, is over.
» Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is indeed fast — he ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash time at NU’s Pro Day — and has 26 pass breakups in his career. One career interception won’t turn heads, and his 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame probably makes him a special teams guy to begin his NFL career.
» Running back Dedrick Mills had success at three different schools — Georgia Tech, Garden City Community College and Nebraska — over five seasons, amassing 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at NU. His 4.69-second 40-yard dash time, run at the NU Pro Day, may not help his chances of getting drafted. Mills said his speed was a lingering question for scouts.
» Tight end Jack Stoll had an impressive 40 time — 4.65 seconds — and he caught 61 passes in his Husker career. Senior year wasn’t Stoll’s best — he played three games due to injuries — and Stoll spent a decent chunk of his career battling through one thing or another. Still — Stoll didn’t play in a pro-style system for long, and, because of NU’s current offense, learned how to block well in space. He may have a future as an in-line tight end.
The NFL draft, which begins Thursday night with the first round, continues Friday at 6 p.m. with Rounds 2 and 3 and Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rounds 4-7. The event, from Cleveland, will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000
2020 Carlos Davis
2020 Khalil Davis
2018 Tanner Lee
2017 Nate Gerry
2016 Maliek Collins
2016 Vincent Valentine
2016 Alex Lewis
2016 Andy Janovich
2015 Ameer Abdullah
2015 Randy Gregory
2015 Kenny Bell
2014 Stanley Jean-Baptiste
2014 Spencer Long
2014 Quincy Enunwa
2013 Rex Burkhead
2013 Daimion Stafford
2012 Lavonte David
2012 Jared Crick
2012 Alfonzo Dennard
2012 Marcel Jones
2011 Prince Amukamara
2011 Roy Helu
2011 Alex Henery
2011 Dejon Gomes
2011 Niles Paul
2011 Keith Williams
2011 Eric Hagg
2010 Ndamukong Suh
2010 Phillip Dillard
2010 Larry Asante
2009 Cody Glenn
2009 Matt Slauson
2009 Lydon Murtha
2008 Zack Bowman
2008 Carl Nicks
2008 Bo Ruud
2007 Adam Carriker
2007 Brandon Jackson
2007 Stewart Bradley
2007 Jay Moore
2006 Daniel Bullocks
2006 Sam Koch
2006 Le Kevin Smith
2006 Titus Adams
2005 Fabian Washington
2005 Barrett Ruud
2005 Josh Bullocks
2004 Demorrio Williams
2004 Jammal Lord
2004 Josh Sewell
2004 Ryon Bingham
2004 Trevor Johnson
2003 Chris Kelsay
2003 Dejuan Groce
2003 Josh Brown
2003 Scott Shanle
2002 Toniu Fonoti
2002 Eric Crouch
2002 Keyuo Craver
2002 Tracey Wistrom
2001 Kyle Vanden Bosch
2001 Dominic Raiola
2001 Carlos Polk
2001 Correll Buckhalter
2001 Russ Hochstein
2001 Bobby Newcombe
2001 Dan Alexander
2000 Mike Brown
2000 Steve Warren
2000 Ralph Brown
