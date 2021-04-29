Brenden Jaimes aims to continue Huskers' new NFL draft streak

LINCOLN — For Nebraska football, the past four NFL drafts have been more a question of “if” than “when.” A Husker getting selected in the seven-round event was no sure thing and, indeed, a 56-year streak of at least one player getting picked in the event ended in 2019.

A new streak started in 2020 — when twins Carlos and Khalil Davis were selected — and is expected to continue after this weekend, largely thanks to one guy.

Left tackle Brenden Jaimes. The four-year starter shows up in nearly every seven-round mock draft on the internet. One — Pro Football Network — has Jaimes hearing his name called late Friday night, in the third round, when Tampa Bay selects him, but most have Jaimes going in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds, which are part of Saturday’s selection event in Cleveland. The Buccaneers and New York Jets are popular destinations.

Jaimes’ longevity — he never missed a start until he opted out of the Dec. 18 Rutgers game — works in his favor, as he never sustained a serious injury in college and played through all the small ones. Jaimes also played in two different offenses, the first of which was a pro-style system preferred by many NFL teams. Jaimes was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he played multiple positions.