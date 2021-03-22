Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska's top draft prospect, has 'earned' NFL opportunity

LINCOLN — Brenden Jaimes has never felt leaner, faster or stronger. He has good advice from Senior Bowl scouts in his back pocket and a big interview ahead of him.

He spent four years as Nebraska's starting left tackle, but shied away from media attention. Now he's NU's best, and perhaps only, chance to have a player selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He'll step into the professional spotlight during Tuesday's Pro Day at the Hawks Championship Center.

“I think I’ve earned the right to be here, and I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far,” said the 6-foot-6 Jaimes, who is just above 300 pounds and willing to play any position along the offensive line, even center.

Jaimes had a mid-round grade from scouts headed into the 2020 NFL draft before he decided to return for his fourth and final season. He said teams like his ability to “play fast” and move defenders off the ball, but he's had to improve his flexibility.

“That’ll dissolve a lot of problems (scouts) see in my game,” Jaimes said. “If I can get that taken care of, I’ll be in pretty good shape.”

How’s he working on that?