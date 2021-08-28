Bret Bielema hatched a plan to stop Husker QB Adrian Martinez, and it worked

Bielema got his answer on the Illinois drive following the Nebraska field goal that gave the Huskers a 9-2 lead midway through the second quarter. Sitkowski threw a pass that was intercepted by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

The pick was nullified because there were two penalties called on Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor.

“What I didn’t know was the way the guys were going to react to him,” Bielema said. “After that play, I thought our kids really reacted very, very well. Our kids rallied on the field. I saw it visibly happen.

“A very wise man visited us during fall camp, and he said, ‘Bret, I think your team likes each other.’ You don’t have to love each other; you don’t have to go to dinner every night … but you have to like and respect one another.”

Sitkowski was reserved in his evaluation of his performance during the postgame media gathering. He did say that he wasn’t going to let the late hit and taunting calls throw him off his game.

“I just tried to do my job, and that’s all Coach B preaches, is do your job,” Sitkowski said. “I just went out there and did my job and tried to give my team the best chance to win. I was ready to go, man. I was fired up.