Brian Buschini is working through kinks to kick Nebraska's punt game into high gear

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s outdoor football practice fields qualify as a wind tunnel.

With no buildings to block a strong gale from the north, gusts whoosh over the two grass tracts and get trapped against the side of the indoor practice field and one end of Memorial Stadium.

Last week, NU special teams coordinator Bill Busch sent his kickers and punters out into that wind tunnel to kick. For rain and 35 mile-per-hour winds, a 35-yard punt is an accomplishment.

New Husker punter Brian Buschini, the FCS punter of the year in 2021, got familiar with such conditions while at Montana.

“It’s not kicking at Arizona State, but I think it’s real fun,” Buschini said. “I think it presents new challenges, and I think coaches around the league know that. I think that the Big Ten has some of the best punters year in, year out because the weather presents a new kind of challenge for them. The more I can go out and work in those elements, the better I’ll be.”

Buschini left Montana in search of a “big time” opportunity that he knew he found at Nebraska once he committed and gained “eight million” Twitter followers. Shortly after his commit, he did a round of phone interviews with local media and at least eight reporters crowded around Buschini, who stood at a tall, circular table inside Memorial Stadium for ten minutes of in-person questions.

Given Nebraska’s remarkable punting struggles over the last several seasons, the attention makes sense.

NU ranked 120th in net punting last season and 111th in 2020, according to NCAA stats. Since so much of net punting is bound up in the skill of the punter to combine distance, hang time and location, the Huskers headed into the offseason needing a new specialist. Busch picked Buschini, whose 43.0 net average at Montana last season would have place NU 13th nationally in FBS.

How’s it going so far in spring?

“I’ve done OK,” Buschini said. “Didn’t get off to the start I was hoping for. It was a new environment.”

He liked how he punted after returning from spring break, though. Buschini spent some of the break in Birmingham, Alabama, working with One on One Kicking to clean up some of his techniques. Busch, Buschini said, is in “constant communication” with One on One about the workload and to-do list.

“They’re all on the same page,” Buschini said. “Coach Busch knows what to expect out of me, knows how to coach me well, and then these kicking coaches that I work with, know what kind of techniques I need to work on.”

Shortening his steps. Working on how he drops the ball when he punts.

“Spring ball, there’s always going to be ups and downs,” Buschini said. “You come every day, be mature in the way you attack, be mature in the way you practice and you can’t go wrong.”

Busch appreciates Buschini’s outgoing personality and attention to detail. The punter is a little different than some of his teammates. He’s already married — wife Kellie will attend NU, as well — and owns a home.

“Brian’s a lot of fun to talk to,” Busch said. “He has a lot of energy for what he’s doing. I do enjoy being around him.”

Busch will enjoy it most if Buschini can consistently produce punts that result in fair catches, flipped fields for NU’s defense and a 42- or 43-yard net average. While Nebraska’s punt gunners inform some of the punt team’s success, Buschini controls much of it. The Big Ten’s best punters — Blake Hayes at Illinois, Tory Taylor at Iowa, Brad Robbins at Michigan — locate their punts with precision.

Buschini wants to do that, too — for the team and, perhaps, for success in the name, image and likeness market. He already has one ad in the works with a local dentist.

“We’re going to set up a little commercial,” Buschini said. “‘Kick Away Tooth Decay.’”

He wants to prove, too, he can punt in the Big Ten as well as he did in the Big Sky Conference.

“Coming from Montana, it’s the same-sized field, but I’d say, at a program like this, there’s a little bit more pressure. And I’d say the way that you can handle that on and off the field, is a big testament to the kind of punter you can be.”

