Brian Buschini’s boomerangs and bananas are key to overhaul of Husker punting

Buschini adores the craft of punting, and Koch — a York native now in his 16th year with the Baltimore Ravens — is known as a master craftsman. Buschini can’t count the number of times he’s watched an NFL Films video titled “Boomerangs, Knuckleballs, Hooks: How Sam Koch & the Ravens Changed Punting.”

Koch has 18 styles of punts.

“The way he punts the football is the way I want to punt the football,” Buschini said.

Buschini has some variety, too. He hasn’t figured out the boomerang — a punt that appears to be headed toward a returner only to tail away at the end of the hang time — but he’s got a knuckleball, a liner that stays low and turns over quickly, and he learned the “banana” from NFL punter Johnny Hekker.

“I hit the very inside of the ball and I drop it sideways so it curves all the way from the middle of the field out to the sideline,” Buschini said. “That’s the punt I’ll use when we get close to enemy territory. Hopefully it’ll curve right out of bounds on the 5-yard line.”

Nebraska could use more of those.