Brian Buschini’s boomerangs and bananas are key to overhaul of Husker punting

LINCOLN — Brian Buschini is a Husker. He’s an expert house hunter, too.
The favorite to become Nebraska’s punter next season arrived in town last week before Christmas with his wife, Kellie, to buy a house. Mission accomplished there, capping a whirlwind month in which Buschini won the FCS punter of the year award, entered the transfer portal and selected Nebraska from a range of schools.
Credit the quick work of Trent Mossbrucker — the Huskers’ director of football and recruiting administration — who contacted Buschini and gave him a FaceTime tour of the facilities. From there, Mossbrucker, coach Scott Frost and Bill Busch — who will likely play some role in coordinating special teams next season — made the pitch to Brian and Kellie, who retired from her volleyball career at Montana to follow her husband to Nebraska.
“My wife and I talked about it all day, but Nebraska made the decision super easy,” said Buschini, who’s from Helena, Montana. “They all sat down and took the time to really care about us, talk to us about things we need, what our life would look like in Lincoln. It meant a lot to Kellie and me.”
Busch’s pitch about Buschini’s first punt being in Ireland didn’t hurt. Neither did the full scholarship offer. Nor did the fact Buschini patterns his game after former Husker punter Sam Koch, who was coached at NU by Busch in the mid-2000s.
Buschini adores the craft of punting, and Koch — a York native now in his 16th year with the Baltimore Ravens — is known as a master craftsman. Buschini can’t count the number of times he’s watched an NFL Films video titled “Boomerangs, Knuckleballs, Hooks: How Sam Koch & the Ravens Changed Punting.”
Koch has 18 styles of punts.
“The way he punts the football is the way I want to punt the football,” Buschini said.
Buschini has some variety, too. He hasn’t figured out the boomerang — a punt that appears to be headed toward a returner only to tail away at the end of the hang time — but he’s got a knuckleball, a liner that stays low and turns over quickly, and he learned the “banana” from NFL punter Johnny Hekker.
“I hit the very inside of the ball and I drop it sideways so it curves all the way from the middle of the field out to the sideline,” Buschini said. “That’s the punt I’ll use when we get close to enemy territory. Hopefully it’ll curve right out of bounds on the 5-yard line.”
Nebraska could use more of those.
Twelve of NU’s 48 punts from William Przystup and Daniel Cerni were downed inside the 20 yard-line last season. Opponents downed 24 of 55 punts inside the 20. NU’s 35.77-yard net punting average ranked 119th nationally and last among Big Ten teams. Buschini’s net average of 43 yards would have ranked inside the top 15.
Though the Huskers were close to opponents in many statistical categories, they weren’t in punting. Eight Big Ten teams had a net average of 40 yards or better.
Buschini knows those punters, quickly rattling off the names of Penn State’s Jordan Stout, Michigan’s Brad Robbins and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak. Their teams finished second, fifth and first in net punting.
“The only punting statistic that matters is net punting,” Buschini said. “If you have a 43- or 44-yard punt, and it’s directional, and it’s fair caught, it’s the most boring play in football, and I love it.”
Buschini is part of an overhaul of Husker specialists. NU signed Furman transfer Timmy Bleekrode to a scholarship, as well.
That duo is expected to help reverse a run of special teams struggles that spans the Frost era. Frost has tried multiple strategies to address special teams with little success — including one with analyst Jonathan Rutledge that triggered an NCAA investigation.
In 2021, NU couldn’t make field goals with proficiency or return kicks and punts — 214 total return yards all season. The Huskers’ punting struggles cost them a win at Michigan State — the punt return touchdown that sent the game to overtime — and against Iowa, which blocked a punt and returned it for a score.
Frost indicated later that Nebraska’s issues weren’t so much related to coverage and return units, but the specialists themselves.
So in giving Buschini and Bleekrode scholarships, NU’s staff expects them to resolve those problems with better play.
Buschini is excited for the chance.
He credits Kellie for giving him the time to pursue his punting dreams. He hasn’t spoken to Cerni or Przystup but he has touched base with kickoff specialist Brendan Franke and his favorite punter, Koch.
Buschini is aware of NU’s long, excellent run of kickers and punters.
“If we can bring Nebraska specialists back to the tradition and the level that it was, I think that would be pretty special,” Buschini said.
