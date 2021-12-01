Brian Kelly, Mickey Joseph and LSU's impact on Nebraska's search for an assistant coach

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph, near the top of Nebraska’s assistant coaching wish list, will likely at least have a conversation with the new head coach at his current school.

As of Tuesday night, Joseph was still on the recruiting trail for LSU, which hired Notre Dame's Brian Kelly this week. At Kelly’s introductory press conference Wednesday, he said he’d have conversations with the current coaches on staff. That presumably includes Joseph, who is the receivers coach, assistant head coach and one of LSU’s top recruiters.

Although national reports have said Kelly is attempting to lure Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman — his offensive and defensive coordinators at Notre Dame — Kelly told reporters Wednesday he hadn’t decided which current LSU assistants would stay or go at this point.

"Any narrative out there isn't coming from conversations I've had with them,” Kelly said. “I will get an opportunity to vet all the coaches. They've done a great job."