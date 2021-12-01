Brian Kelly, Mickey Joseph and LSU's impact on Nebraska's search for an assistant coach

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph, near the top of Nebraska’s assistant coaching wish list, will likely at least have a conversation with the new head coach at his current school.
As of Tuesday night, Joseph was still on the recruiting trail for LSU, which hired Notre Dame's Brian Kelly this week. At Kelly’s introductory press conference Wednesday, he said he’d have conversations with the current coaches on staff. That presumably includes Joseph, who is the receivers coach, assistant head coach and one of LSU’s top recruiters.
Although national reports have said Kelly is attempting to lure Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman — his offensive and defensive coordinators at Notre Dame — Kelly told reporters Wednesday he hadn’t decided which current LSU assistants would stay or go at this point.
"Any narrative out there isn't coming from conversations I've had with them,” Kelly said. “I will get an opportunity to vet all the coaches. They've done a great job."
LSU has had consistent coaching turnover since the end of the 2019 season, when the Tigers won the national title. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady headed to the NFL, and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda became head coach at Baylor. Former NU head coach Bo Pelini flamed out after one year as defensive coordinator in 2020, and one year later head coach Ed Orgeron was out too, as the Tigers went 11-11 over the last two seasons.
According to multiple stories, Orgeron’s commitment to being a head football coach — relative to his personal life — played a factor in his dismissal and did not reflect on the quality of the work done by his assistants. Orgeron finished out the regular season but said he and administrators agreed he wouldn’t coach LSU in its upcoming bowl game.
“I’m not going to sit here and coach when there’s another guy coming in to be the head coach next week, or the week after, I’m not going to do that,” Orgeron said after LSU upset Texas A&M to become bowl eligible.
So for weeks Joseph and other LSU assistants have essentially been free agents, fulfilling their roles as assistants while having one eye on the job market.
Nebraska’s interest in Joseph is clear, and his role at NU would be significant — receivers coach at least, and perhaps some coordinator-level duties.
With Kelly now at the helm, LSU may seek to retain Joseph, who’s scheduled to make $550,000 next season. If Kelly decides to keep Joseph and is successful, it may change Nebraska’s trajectory in the coaching search.
According to a source, the Huskers may know either way by Thursday morning.
