Bryan Applewhite is 'tickled to death' to be coaching new Husker Anthony Grant

Consider Applewhite a big fan of Grant, the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder out of New Mexico Military Institute who rushed for more than 2,500 yards over two seasons and helped his team win the junior college national title last season. A four-star recruit, Grant will get a chance to play immediately for the Huskers.

“Anthony is an explosive kid, he’s got tremendous vision,” Applewhite said. “The start to stop for a kid his size is unbelievable. For what he can do with the ball in his hands, he’s got incredible instincts, he’s tough, he’s got great hands out of the backfield. I was just tickled to death, excited, for an opportunity to work with him.”

One pitch Applewhite gave to Grant: The story of former Husker Roger Craig, the first player in the NFL to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

“You come down to Texas, you ask a high school coach that, they know that answer,” Applewhite said. “A lot of people have said that’s the original Tailback U, and I agree with them. Nebraska football is alive all over, especially down here where I’m at in Texas. You see by the reception I get from the coaches.”