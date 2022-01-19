Bryan Applewhite is 'tickled to death' to be coaching new Husker Anthony Grant

LINCOLN — Until he took the running backs job, Nebraska’s newest assistant football coach hadn’t been on the school’s campus in nearly three decades.
Bryan Applewhite, speaking Wednesday during the “Sports Nightly” program on the Huskers Radio Network, said he attended a football camp at Memorial Stadium in 1992, when Tom Osborne was head coach, Frank Solich coached running backs, and Applewhite, who grew up near Denver, couldn’t go to school without being able to talk about the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry game.
Applewhite eventually played football at Northern Colorado. In 2022, he’s ready to coach at NU, which he called “the mecca of the Midwest” during his ten-minute interview.
“It’s just surreal still,” said Applewhite, who NU after two seasons at TCU. “It still kind of hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Applewhite got the job, packed up his stuff Jan. 13, arrived one day later, helped the Huskers land new running back signee Anthony Grant, met briefly with the current Husker backs and got on a plane Sunday for Texas, where he’s recruiting this week for Nebraska. He said he’s getting a good reception, too.
“Every school I’ve gone to, I’ve gotten a ‘Go Big Red’ as soon as I’ve gone in,” said Applewhite, who will try to convince a 2022 running back, Ajay Allen, to commit on his official visit this weekend. “It’s been unbelievable. The big ‘N’ is still known throughout the country.”
Consider Applewhite a big fan of Grant, the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder out of New Mexico Military Institute who rushed for more than 2,500 yards over two seasons and helped his team win the junior college national title last season. A four-star recruit, Grant will get a chance to play immediately for the Huskers.
“Anthony is an explosive kid, he’s got tremendous vision,” Applewhite said. “The start to stop for a kid his size is unbelievable. For what he can do with the ball in his hands, he’s got incredible instincts, he’s tough, he’s got great hands out of the backfield. I was just tickled to death, excited, for an opportunity to work with him.”
One pitch Applewhite gave to Grant: The story of former Husker Roger Craig, the first player in the NFL to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.
“You come down to Texas, you ask a high school coach that, they know that answer,” Applewhite said. “A lot of people have said that’s the original Tailback U, and I agree with them. Nebraska football is alive all over, especially down here where I’m at in Texas. You see by the reception I get from the coaches.”
Applewhite said he saw Husker football games this season and believes the team is close to getting over the hump.
“It was a play here, a play there, a missed snap here, somebody made a little mistake there,” Applewhite said. “It was really, really close. That’s what’s so exciting about this opportunity, is I want to be a part of getting the ship right.”
Applewhite said he briefly introduced himself to current Huskers, gave them his phone number and gave a “little motivational thing” of a speech.
As a coach, he said, Applewhite tries to see the game through a player’s eyes.
“I understand what happens once you go through every day as a student-athlete,” Applewhite said. “I never forgot that. I’m demanding, but I understand. I want perfection, I want physicality, I want toughness, but I also understand that there are some outside things, especially now, today, the way social media and all that is, there’s a lot of pressure on student-athletes. Students in general, period. And so I understand there are some things that are going to get in the way of that.”
