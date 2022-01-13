Bryan Applewhite says he's honored to become Huskers' running backs coach

He played and then worked for Joe Glenn, a Lincoln native and longtime football coach around the Midwest and mountain states who coached at Northern Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota, among other schools. Glenn most recently employed Applewhite for six seasons at Wyoming from 2003-08 and gave a high endorsement Thursday.

“Bryan’s a fabulous get for Nebraska,” said the 72-year-old Glenn, who now lives in Eagle, Idaho, and recently spoke with Applewhite about the job opening. “He’s really a beautiful human being. He comes to work with a big smile on his face, and he’s that way as a coach — upbeat and positive.”

After Wyoming, Applewhite then had five-year stints at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14) and Colorado State (2015-19) before taking the TCU job.

There he recruited and developed five-star Zach Evans, who rushed for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns over 15 games with the Horned Frogs. Applewhite became available after TCU decided to end the long tenure of Gary Patterson.

He was one of NU’s top targets for the job along with SEC veteran Greg Knox and several NFL options, including Chicago Bears assistant Michael Pitre.