 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 as Nebraska's running backs coach
0 Comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 as Nebraska's running backs coach

  • Updated
  • 0

Tom is trying the keep the Husker hype train in the station, but can't blame anyone for having hope after Nebraska's success with the transfer portal.

New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 per year over the next two seasons, according to a contract released Thursday by Husker football.

Despite having nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the FBS level, that's $75,000 less than his predecessor, Ryan Held, made before he was fired in mid-November. Held made $300,000 in his first year at Nebraska in 2018, but got a raise to $400,000 after the 2019 season.

Applewhite's salary completes the salary totals for NU's 2022 offensive coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple — the highest-paid assistant in Husker history — will make $875,000, followed by associate head coach and receivers coach Mickey Joseph ($600,000), tight ends coach Sean Beckton ($450,000) and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola ($325,000).

That total ($2.575 million) is $375,000 more than the $2.2 million Frost's five offensive assistants made in 2021.

On Wednesday, Nebraska announced that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander received a $50,000 raise to $850,000.

Defensive line coach Mike Dawson will make $550,000 in 2022, and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud will make $325,000 after getting a $75,000 raise. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is due to make $450,000, though he's the only assistant who hasn't yet had new contract terms announced this offseason.

New special teams coordinator Bill Busch got a $400,000 salary after being promoted from the defensive analyst position he held last season.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert