Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 as Nebraska's running backs coach

New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 per year over the next two seasons, according to a contract released Thursday by Husker football.

Despite having nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the FBS level, that's $75,000 less than his predecessor, Ryan Held, made before he was fired in mid-November. Held made $300,000 in his first year at Nebraska in 2018, but got a raise to $400,000 after the 2019 season.

Applewhite's salary completes the salary totals for NU's 2022 offensive coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple — the highest-paid assistant in Husker history — will make $875,000, followed by associate head coach and receivers coach Mickey Joseph ($600,000), tight ends coach Sean Beckton ($450,000) and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola ($325,000).

That total ($2.575 million) is $375,000 more than the $2.2 million Frost's five offensive assistants made in 2021.

On Wednesday, Nebraska announced that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander received a $50,000 raise to $850,000.