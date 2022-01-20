Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 as Nebraska's running backs coach

New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will make $325,000 per year over the next two seasons, according to a contract released Thursday by Husker football.
Despite having nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the FBS level, that's $75,000 less than his predecessor, Ryan Held, made before he was fired in mid-November. Held made $300,000 in his first year at Nebraska in 2018, but got a raise to $400,000 after the 2019 season.
Applewhite's salary completes the salary totals for NU's 2022 offensive coaching staff.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple — the highest-paid assistant in Husker history — will make $875,000, followed by associate head coach and receivers coach Mickey Joseph ($600,000), tight ends coach Sean Beckton ($450,000) and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola ($325,000).
That total ($2.575 million) is $375,000 more than the $2.2 million Frost's five offensive assistants made in 2021.
On Wednesday, Nebraska announced that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander received a $50,000 raise to $850,000.
Defensive line coach Mike Dawson will make $550,000 in 2022, and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud will make $325,000 after getting a $75,000 raise. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is due to make $450,000, though he's the only assistant who hasn't yet had new contract terms announced this offseason.
New special teams coordinator Bill Busch got a $400,000 salary after being promoted from the defensive analyst position he held last season.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
