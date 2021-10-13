Bryce Benhart got benched, but that just made his fire burn brighter

LINCOLN — Nebraska right tackle Bryce Benhart met a Michigan defender at the 40-yard line, pushed him back a yard and drove him into the turf.

Samori Touré scooted past the wreckage for a first down. Left tackle Turner Corcoran, Benhart’s roommate, watched the replay of Benhart’s block on the Jumbotron.

“There ya go, Bryce,” Corcoran said. “I was really happy for him.”

How a player responds to being demoted says a lot about their character, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. And with his return against Michigan, Benhart showed his coaches he refuses to quit.

Benhart earned the best run-blocking and overall grades during the two quarters he played after Teddy Prochazka left with a knee injury. Benhart allowed two hurries but no quarterback hits and committed zero penalties.

And as he proved on his third-quarter pancake, he played with the “nasty” edge coach Scott Frost said his linemen lacked two weeks ago when he shuffled the line.

Benhart will now man his usual spot at right tackle when Nebraska travels to Minnesota, where Benhart grew up. And over the past two weeks he’s earned newfound respect from teammates, even the ones who know him best.