BTN crew attends Husker practice, sees promise and question marks

Big Ten Network personalities left Nebraska on Thursday with the same wide range of impressions the Huskers have collected for months.

This may be NU’s most-talented team in years. But many questions still need answering.

BTN began its league-wide tour of campuses at Nebraska and will follow with Illinois ahead of the schools’ Week Zero meeting in Champaign on Aug. 28. On-air talent had plenty to chew on after taking in a Husker practice.

Host Dave Revsine posted three brief videos of the workouts to social media. One was of rusher Sevion Morrison pushing through pads. Revsine wrote that Morrison would be in the mix “for sure” but said running back is “clearly a question mark for Nebraska.” Another video of defensive linemen prompted Revsine to wonder if a pure pass rusher would emerge.

Another shot was of quarterback Adrian Martinez finding tight end Austin Allen for a completion deep down the middle of the field. Revsine called the tight end duo of Allen and Travis Vokolek “really impressive.”