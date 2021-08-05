BTN crew attends Husker practice, sees promise and question marks

Big Ten Network personalities left Nebraska on Thursday with the same wide range of impressions the Huskers have collected for months.
This may be NU’s most-talented team in years. But many questions still need answering.
BTN began its league-wide tour of campuses at Nebraska and will follow with Illinois ahead of the schools’ Week Zero meeting in Champaign on Aug. 28. On-air talent had plenty to chew on after taking in a Husker practice.
Host Dave Revsine posted three brief videos of the workouts to social media. One was of rusher Sevion Morrison pushing through pads. Revsine wrote that Morrison would be in the mix “for sure” but said running back is “clearly a question mark for Nebraska.” Another video of defensive linemen prompted Revsine to wonder if a pure pass rusher would emerge.
Another shot was of quarterback Adrian Martinez finding tight end Austin Allen for a completion deep down the middle of the field. Revsine called the tight end duo of Allen and Travis Vokolek “really impressive.”
BTN also posted a 108-second video with Revsine and analysts Howard Griffith, Gerry DiNardo and Joshua Perry breaking down the Huskers. Perry — an Ohio State linebacker from 2012-15 — said he was struck by how quickly the team went from stretching in warmups to a “good-on-good” period. It’s a “tone-setter and a tempo-setter,” he added, that appears to resonate with the players.
DiNardo — a former head coach at Vanderbilt, LSU and Indiana — took away an even more bullish impression from the practice.
“Physical, enthusiastic and to me it really looks like Scott Frost’s team, more so than the previous ones,” he said. “It just seems like there was a comfort zone there that has taken him this many years to get. I think they’ve all bought into what he’s selling. It’s probably the best Nebraska team we’ve seen Scott have.”
Griffith, a former Illinois fullback, called quarterback Adrian Martinez the sort of player that can pile up points in a hurry. The fourth-year starter has built on last year’s struggles, he said.
“Physically he looks great,” Griffith said. “Threw the ball around today and I’m excited to see him this season.”
But Revsine noted Nebraska’s low scoring output from last year — 23.1 points per game tied for 101st nationally — and said the Huskers need to “get it going” on that side of the ball.
“Quickly,” Griffith interjected.
BTN will begin to air content from its tour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. central time.
