BTN will broadcast Nebraska-Purdue, but kickoff time is TBD

Nebraska’s Dec. 5 game at Purdue will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network, but the kickoff time won't be decided until after this weekend’s slate of games.

The Huskers opened the season with four straight 11 a.m. contests and will play at noon against Iowa on Black Friday.

Purdue — NU’s last regular-season road game — is 2-2 and coming off a controversial loss to Minnesota last weekend. The Boilermakers host Rutgers on Saturday.

Kickoff time will be announced either late Saturday night or Sunday morning. Nebraska’s remaining kickoff times will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the game.

That includes a home game against Minnesota on Dec. 12, and a TBD opponent and venue Dec. 19 as part of the Big Ten’s “Champions Week.”​

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

