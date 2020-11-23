BTN will broadcast Nebraska-Purdue, but kickoff time is TBD

Nebraska’s Dec. 5 game at Purdue will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network, but the kickoff time won't be decided until after this weekend’s slate of games.
The Huskers opened the season with four straight 11 a.m. contests and will play at noon against Iowa on Black Friday.
Purdue — NU’s last regular-season road game — is 2-2 and coming off a controversial loss to Minnesota last weekend. The Boilermakers host Rutgers on Saturday.
Kickoff time will be announced either late Saturday night or Sunday morning. Nebraska’s remaining kickoff times will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the game.
That includes a home game against Minnesota on Dec. 12, and a TBD opponent and venue Dec. 19 as part of the Big Ten’s “Champions Week.”
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Ohio State
Oct. 24: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Wisconsin
Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin Badgers, canceled due to COVID-19
Northwestern
Nov. 7: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
Penn State
Nov. 14: Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
Illinois
Nov. 21: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 27, noon
Where: Iowa City, Iowa, Kinnick Stadium
2019 record: 10-3 (6-3 Big Ten), Holiday Bowl (beat USC)
NU's record against:
29-18-3
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 27-24 on
Nov. 29, 2019
Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Dec. 5
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana, Ross-Ade Stadium
2019 record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
NU's record against:
4-4
Last meeting: Purdue won 31-27 on
Nov. 2, 2019
Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers
When: Dec. 12
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten), Outback Bowl (beat Auburn)
NU's record against:
25-33-2
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 34-7 on
Oct. 12, 2019
