BTN will televise Husker spring game; Tickets are still available

The Big Ten Network will televise Nebraska's spring game, and tickets are still available for those interested in attending.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on May 1 in Memorial Stadium. The Husker Sports Network will also have the radio broadcast with coverage beginning at 11 a.m.

Capacity for the spring game will be capped at 50%. Tickets are still available, though Nebraska reported sales were approaching 30,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Fans can now purchase up to 10 tickets for the spring game, an increase from the earlier limit of four. Tickets cost $10 for now, though the price will increase to $15 (or $25 for club seats) on game day if tickets are still available.

Additional information for the spring game can be found at Huskers.com/gameday.

