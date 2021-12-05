 Skip to main content
California defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa commits to Nebraska football
Nebraska has its first defensive line commitment of the 2022 class and first pledge in a month after California native Brodie Tagaloa announced his intention Sunday afternoon to become a Husker.

Tagaloa, a consensus three-star prospect from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle, committed after officially visiting Lincoln during the weekend. NU offered him a scholarship in May, and D-line coach Tony Tuioti visited him last week in the Bay Area. He chose Big Red over fellow finalists California and Washington State, who were pursuing the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder as a tight end.

Tagaloa has two older brothers with college football experience: Boss Tagaloa was a center at UCLA while Beaux Tagaloa is a fullback at Cal. Brodie Tagaloa — who spent seven years away from football entirely to focus on basketball before jumping back in as a prep sophomore — will participate in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 in Honolulu.

Nebraska’s 2022 class pushes to 10 pledges and is likely to finish with 2-4 more prep players as the Dec. 15 early signing period draws closer.

Tagaloa was joined by multiple other uncommitted defensive prospects for the weekend visit including defensive back Malcolm Hartzog of Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County and recent USC decommit and DB Jaeden Gould along with a transfer-portal target in former Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp.​

