California defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa commits to Nebraska football

Nebraska has its first defensive line commitment of the 2022 class and first pledge in a month after California native Brodie Tagaloa announced his intention Sunday afternoon to become a Husker.

Tagaloa, a consensus three-star prospect from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle, committed after officially visiting Lincoln during the weekend. NU offered him a scholarship in May, and D-line coach Tony Tuioti visited him last week in the Bay Area. He chose Big Red over fellow finalists California and Washington State, who were pursuing the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder as a tight end.

Tagaloa has two older brothers with college football experience: Boss Tagaloa was a center at UCLA while Beaux Tagaloa is a fullback at Cal. Brodie Tagaloa — who spent seven years away from football entirely to focus on basketball before jumping back in as a prep sophomore — will participate in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 in Honolulu.

Nebraska’s 2022 class pushes to 10 pledges and is likely to finish with 2-4 more prep players as the Dec. 15 early signing period draws closer.