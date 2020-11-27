Cam Jurgens' snapping issues were caused by ... clapping?

IOWA CITY — The fifth and final wild snap from Cam Jurgens in the first half sailed a full yard over the head of quarterback Adrian Martinez and went for a 19-yard loss.

Nebraska’s redshirt sophomore center trotted to the bench and senior Matt Farniok slid over from right guard for the offense’s last five plays, which resulted in a touchdown before intermission.

Jurgens returned to play the entire second half without further incident.

What happened? Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he believes it had nothing to do with Jurgens' technique.

“There was clapping going on on (Iowa’s) sideline,” Frost said. “Cam heard that clap and thought it was the quarterback clapping. We discussed it with officials and it didn’t happen in the second half.”

Jurgens had at least four other wayward hikes before the break. One on the offense's second play was high to Martinez, but he still ran for five yards. Two plays later, the snap went high and to the right of Martinez, resulting in a 10-yard sack.

McCaffrey in the second quarter took a high snap on fourth-and-1 that he ran for 9 yards. Then, moments before coming out of the game, Jurgens sent a ball to the feet of Martinez before he was ready, resulting in a 4-yard loss.