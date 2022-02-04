Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann set for NFL audition in Saturday's Senior Bowl

Cam Taylor-Britt pulled back the corner of his mouth and revealed the hole where his tooth used to be for all of social media to see.
“FOREVER BLACKSHIRT BABY,” he wrote.
The former Nebraska do-everything defensive back had already been gaining traction among NFL scouts and media for his workouts this week leading up to the Senior Bowl. In one video that has made the rounds, Taylor-Britt blew up a blocking receiver on the edge to get to a ball carrier. On another he flashed his closing speed by knocking away multiple short passes to wideouts.
By Thursday the 2021 Nebraska co-captain was appearing in national reports.
He chipped a tooth Wednesday and had it pulled later that day. Trainers recommended he not practice the next day, but he was back on the field making plays.
FOREVER BLACKSHIRT BABY❗️❗️☠️☠️ https://t.co/5XGkQgFfzI pic.twitter.com/ZD7ANWGTLB— Cam Taylor-Britt 🧃 (@CamTaylorBritt_) February 3, 2022
Former Husker teammate JoJo Domann has enjoyed a similarly fruitful few days, showing a blend of skills NU fans know well. Now he's leaving scouts to wonder if he'd be better suited as a linebacker or safety in the NFL.
Both longtime Blackshirts will have a chance to further boost their pro stock Saturday in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, televised on NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. from Mobile, Alabama. It's the last of the all-star showcases that serve as the first stage of the draft process.
Taylor-Britt and Domann — along with offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and tight end Austin Allen — are also invited to participate in the NFL combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis. The NFL draft runs April 28-30.
Taylor-Britt and Domann will have one more chance to post quality game film, like former NU receiver Samori Touré did with two touchdowns Thursday in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Domann, who officially measured nearly 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, played all over the field at Nebraska — slot corner, outside linebacker, safety — and was so versatile that NU named a “cinco” position just for him. Former Husker outside ‘backers coach Jevon Dewitt once compared his sturdy build to “a brick s—house” in spring 2019. And Domann rarely missed any snaps the last two seasons en route to All-Big Ten second-team honors as a senior.
His rise completed a remarkable comeback within a six-year college career that included two ACL surgeries that kept him out all of 2017 and had him playing from behind with a new coaching staff when Scott Frost arrived the following year.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter considered Domann the No. 2 prospect (in order of projected selection) who could improve their draft profile in Mobile.
“Teams valuing athleticism, instincts and physicality over size could see him as a fit for any linebacker spot in their scheme,” Reuter wrote.
Taylor-Britt, who was also an All-Big Ten selection, was part of Frost’s first recruiting class at Nebraska in 2018. He was a standout high school quarterback in Alabama, but settled in as a lockdown cornerback in Lincoln, frequently limiting an opponent’s best receiving threat.
Pro Football Focus projects Domann (No. 84) as a third-round draft pick and Taylor-Britt (No. 111) a fourth-rounder.
Jurgens, Allen and defensive lineman Damion Daniels are other former Huskers appearing in multiple mock drafts. Allen, the Big Ten tight end of the year, made one catch for 18 yards in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last weekend.
Touré, safety Deontai Williams and D-lineman Ben Stille — who participated in the Hula Bowl and the Shrine Bowl — are among others looking at a pro career.
Jurgens didn’t play in a showcase, meaning the combine will be especially important for him. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound converted tight end was a third-team All-Big Ten offensive lineman last season. He tested among the top six on Nebraska’s entire roster in various performance and strength index measurables, including a top-10 vertical jump at 34.5 inches.
