Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann set for NFL audition in Saturday's Senior Bowl

Cam Taylor-Britt pulled back the corner of his mouth and revealed the hole where his tooth used to be for all of social media to see.

“FOREVER BLACKSHIRT BABY,” he wrote.

The former Nebraska do-everything defensive back had already been gaining traction among NFL scouts and media for his workouts this week leading up to the Senior Bowl. In one video that has made the rounds, Taylor-Britt blew up a blocking receiver on the edge to get to a ball carrier. On another he flashed his closing speed by knocking away multiple short passes to wideouts.

By Thursday the 2021 Nebraska co-captain was appearing in national reports.

He chipped a tooth Wednesday and had it pulled later that day. Trainers recommended he not practice the next day, but he was back on the field making plays.

Former Husker teammate JoJo Domann has enjoyed a similarly fruitful few days, showing a blend of skills NU fans know well. Now he's leaving scouts to wonder if he'd be better suited as a linebacker or safety in the NFL.