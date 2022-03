Cam Taylor-Britt's 40 time puts him among fastest prospects at NFL Combine

Cam Taylor-Britt spent much of his career at Nebraska successfully covering some of the best receivers in the nation.

Sunday's 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine revealed part of how he did it.

Taylor-Britt blazed a 4.38-second official time, according to the NFL Combine Web site. Both of Taylor-Britt's times on NFL Network were unofficially listed at 4.45 seconds, so Taylor-Britt was much faster than the clock used on TV.

The 4.38 time was fifth-fastest among cornerbacks and in the top 20 of all participants at the event. It's one of the fastest 40s ever run by a ex-Husker at the Combine, as well, with former NU corner Fabian Washington breaking the 4.3-second barrier back at the 2005 Combine.

